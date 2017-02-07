Latest News

Abreu Leads Feature Win List

Posted on February 7, 2017

Rico Abreu won the 360 and 410 portions of the Cotton Classic at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. (Bob Buffenbarger Photo)

Updated 02/06/2017:
1. Rico Abreu – 4
2. James McFadden – 3
3. Kerry Madsen – 3
4. Luke Weel – 3
5. Nathan Smee – 3
6. Christopher Bell – 2
7. Corey McCullagh – 2
8. Daniel Keen – 2
9. Dean Thomas – 2
10. Ian Madsen – 2
11. Jonathan Allard – 2
12. Keenan Fleming – 2
13. Michael Pickens – 2
14. Spencer Bayston – 2
15. Tom Payet – 2
16. A.J.Maddox – 1
17. Adam Butler – 1
18. Alex Bright – 1
19. Ashley Booker – 1
20. Brad Keller – 1
21. Brad Sweet – 1
22. Brad Whitchurch – 1
23. Bradley Taylor – 1
24. Brock Dean – 1
25. Brooke Tatnell – 1
26. Carson Macedo – 1
27. Chris James – 1
28. Chris Solomon – 1
29. Cory Eliason – 1
30. Daniel Eggleton – 1
31. Darryl Wright – 1
32. David Murcott – 1
33. David Whell – 1
34. Gene Spooner – 1
35. James Inglis – 1
36. Jamie Larsen – 1
37. Jamie McDonald – 1
38. Jason Bolitho – 1
39. Jason Kendrick – 1
40. Jason Manson – 1
41. Jeremy Smith – 1
42. Joel Chadwick – 1
43. John Inman – 1
44. Johnny Herrera – 1
45. Justin Grant – 1
46. Justin McMinn – 1
47. Kaiden Manders – 1
48. Kaidon Brown – 1
49. Kris Gemmett – 1
50. Kris Gerard – 1
51. Lachlan McHugh – 1
52. Luke Oldfield – 1
53. Mark Osborne – 1
54. Marshall Blyton – 1
55. Marshall McDiarmid – 1
56. Matt Kurtz – 1
57. Matthew Kennedy – 1
58. Michael Stewart – 1
59. Mickey Kempgens – 1
60. Mitchell Haynes – 1
61. Mitchell Wormall – 1
62. Peter Grainger – 1
63. R.J. Johnson – 1
64. Scott Thomsen – 1
65. Shaun Dobson – 1
66. Steven Lines – 1
67. Travis Berryhill – 1
68. Tyler Courtney – 1

