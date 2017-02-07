Abreu Leads Feature Win List
Updated 02/06/2017:
1. Rico Abreu – 4
2. James McFadden – 3
3. Kerry Madsen – 3
4. Luke Weel – 3
5. Nathan Smee – 3
6. Christopher Bell – 2
7. Corey McCullagh – 2
8. Daniel Keen – 2
9. Dean Thomas – 2
10. Ian Madsen – 2
11. Jonathan Allard – 2
12. Keenan Fleming – 2
13. Michael Pickens – 2
14. Spencer Bayston – 2
15. Tom Payet – 2
16. A.J.Maddox – 1
17. Adam Butler – 1
18. Alex Bright – 1
19. Ashley Booker – 1
20. Brad Keller – 1
21. Brad Sweet – 1
22. Brad Whitchurch – 1
23. Bradley Taylor – 1
24. Brock Dean – 1
25. Brooke Tatnell – 1
26. Carson Macedo – 1
27. Chris James – 1
28. Chris Solomon – 1
29. Cory Eliason – 1
30. Daniel Eggleton – 1
31. Darryl Wright – 1
32. David Murcott – 1
33. David Whell – 1
34. Gene Spooner – 1
35. James Inglis – 1
36. Jamie Larsen – 1
37. Jamie McDonald – 1
38. Jason Bolitho – 1
39. Jason Kendrick – 1
40. Jason Manson – 1
41. Jeremy Smith – 1
42. Joel Chadwick – 1
43. John Inman – 1
44. Johnny Herrera – 1
45. Justin Grant – 1
46. Justin McMinn – 1
47. Kaiden Manders – 1
48. Kaidon Brown – 1
49. Kris Gemmett – 1
50. Kris Gerard – 1
51. Lachlan McHugh – 1
52. Luke Oldfield – 1
53. Mark Osborne – 1
54. Marshall Blyton – 1
55. Marshall McDiarmid – 1
56. Matt Kurtz – 1
57. Matthew Kennedy – 1
58. Michael Stewart – 1
59. Mickey Kempgens – 1
60. Mitchell Haynes – 1
61. Mitchell Wormall – 1
62. Peter Grainger – 1
63. R.J. Johnson – 1
64. Scott Thomsen – 1
65. Shaun Dobson – 1
66. Steven Lines – 1
67. Travis Berryhill – 1
68. Tyler Courtney – 1