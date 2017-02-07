Renew Your Front Row Challenge Tickets Today!

Latest News

Posted on February 7, 2017

Danny Lasoski and Rico Abreu face off at last year’s Front Row Challenge. (File Photo)

From Bill Wright

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (February 7, 2017) – Tickets for the 22nd Annual Front Row Challenge are on sale for returning ticket holders starting today! The winner of this year’s Front Row Challenge, held Monday, August 7 will again bank $20,000, one of the highest one-day payouts in the country!

In addition to the big payday, this year’s winner will be awarded a golden ticket to both the Dirt Classic Ohio event at Attica Raceway Park September 1 and 2 and the Dirt Classic 4, held Saturday, September 23 at Lincoln Speedway near Abbottstown, Pennsylvania.

The race is known for its contingencies, awarded to all heat winners, B winner and various other promotions throughout the night. Returning in 2017 will be the Keith Hutton/TK Concrete “King of the Hill” Match Race. It will not only pay $1,000 to the winner, but determine the pole-sitter. The event, popular with sprint car fans around the world, matches the top eight qualifiers through the heats in one-on-one two-lap match races.

To renew your tickets or if you have questions, call 515 957-0020 Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

For more information on the Front Row Challenge, visit www.OskyChallenges.com!

