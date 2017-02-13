Dietrich Opens 2017 Season With Top-Ten Finish Against All Stars in Ocala

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

OCALA, Fl. (February 12, 2017) – Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, native Danny Dietrich opened his 2017 season in competitive fashion, piloting the Tom Buch-owned/Apex/DKW Transport/Pace Performance/No. 13 to a top-ten performance against the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, also turning the fastest time during qualifying time trials. Dietrich, who entered all three Arctic Cat All Star programs during the Sixth Annual Winter Nationals on February 9-11, qualified for all three main events, also finishing 14th and 16th to go along with his eighth place performance on Thursday, February 9.

“Not a bad way to start the year,” Danny Dietrich explained. “My guys worked hard all weekend, so I am definitely thankful to have them in my corner. I also want to thank Tom Buch for the opportunity to pilot his car during the entire Florida segment of my schedule. We still have some work to do, and we still have some things we can improve on. We’ll head over to Volusia with a game plan and work to finish higher than where we did in Ocala.”

Danny Dietrich will continue his 2017 Florida campaign with five consecutive nights of competition at the Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Florida, on Wednesday, February 15, through Sunday, February 19. The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will sanction the first two nights of competition, followed by three, full nights of World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition. Dietrich is a former winner against both traveling sprint car series, earning Arctic Cat All Star and World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victories in 2016.

“We still have a lot of racing left in Florida. That gives us plenty of time to work our way up front,” Dietrich explained. “Hopefully we can get things to go our way next week and weekend, and give Tom Buch his first victory of the season.”

