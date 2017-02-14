Three Drivers Lead the Feature Win list
Updated 02/12/2017
1. Kerry Madsen – 4
2. Michael Pickens – 4
3. Rico Abreu – 4
4. James McFadden – 3
5. Luke Weel – 3
6. Nathan Smee – 3
7. Christopher Bell – 2
8. Corey McCullagh – 2
9. Daniel Keen – 2
10. Dean Thomas – 2
11. Donny Schatz – 2
12. Ian Madsen – 2
13. Jeremy Smith – 2
14. Joel Chadwick – 2
15. Jonathan Allard – 2
16. Keenan Fleming – 2
17. Spencer Bayston – 2
18. Tom Payet – 2
19. A.J.Maddox – 1
20. Adam Alexander – 1
21. Adam Butler – 1
22. Alex Bright – 1
23. Ashley Booker – 1
24. Brad Keller – 1
25. Brad Sweet – 1
26. Brad Whitchurch – 1
27. Bradley Taylor – 1
28. Brock Dean – 1
29. Brooke Tatnell – 1
30. Carson Macedo – 1
31. Chris James – 1
32. Chris Solomon – 1
33. Cory Eliason – 1
34. Daniel Eggleton – 1
35. Darryl Wright – 1
36. Dave Darland – 1
37. David Murcott – 1
38. David Whell – 1
39. Gene Spooner – 1
40. Glen Durie – 1
41. James Inglis – 1
42. Jamie Larsen – 1
43. Jamie McDonald – 1
44. Jason Bolitho – 1
45. Jason Kendrick – 1
46. Jason Manson – 1
47. John Inman – 1
48. Johnny Herrera – 1
49. Justin Grant – 1
50. Justin McMinn – 1
51. Kaiden Manders – 1
52. Kaidon Brown – 1
53. Kris Gemmett – 1
54. Kris Gerard – 1
55. Lachlan McHugh – 1
56. Luke Oldfield – 1
57. Marcus Thomas – 1
58. Mark Osborne – 1
59. Marshall Blyton – 1
60. Marshall McDiarmid – 1
61. Matt Egal – 1
62. Matt Kurtz – 1
63. Matthew Kennedy – 1
64. Michael Gray – 1
65. Michael Stewart – 1
66. Mickey Kempgens – 1
67. Mitchell Haynes – 1
68. Mitchell Wormall – 1
69. Peter Grainger – 1
70. R.J. Johnson – 1
71. Scott Thomsen – 1
72. Shaun Dobson – 1
73. Steven Lines – 1
74. Travis Berryhill – 1
75. Tyler Courtney – 1