Adam Clarke Wins Crouch Memorial at Murray Bridge Speedway

Posted on February 18, 2017

Tim Crouch Memorial
Speedcar Super Series
Murray Bridge Speedway
Murray Bridge, AU
Saturday February 18, 2017

Midget Feature:

Wingless V6 Sprint Car Feature:
1. Q29 – Adam Clarke
2. V10 – Travis Mills
3. V97 – Kaidon Brown
4. S9 – Michael Stewart
5. S71 – Ben Hall
6. V0 – Grant Patton
7. Q69 – Nathan Smee
8. N11 – Adam Wallis
9. V2 – Paul Farrell
10. N4 – Paul Murphy
11. S6 – Mark Harrington
12. V15 – Andy Pearce
13. S7 – Jamie Crouch
14. S10 – Brad Warwick

1. S24 – Steve Agars
2. S12 – Chris James
3. S6 – Michael Buxallen
4. S44 – Glen Ince
5. S16 – John Mackenzie
6. S17 – Kym Simon
7. S99 – Darryl Barkla
8. S4 – Kelvin Burns
9. S11 – Danny Pauley

