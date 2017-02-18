Adam Clarke Wins Crouch Memorial at Murray Bridge Speedway
Tim Crouch Memorial
Speedcar Super Series
Murray Bridge Speedway
Murray Bridge, AU
Saturday February 18, 2017
Midget Feature:
Wingless V6 Sprint Car Feature:
1. Q29 – Adam Clarke
2. V10 – Travis Mills
3. V97 – Kaidon Brown
4. S9 – Michael Stewart
5. S71 – Ben Hall
6. V0 – Grant Patton
7. Q69 – Nathan Smee
8. N11 – Adam Wallis
9. V2 – Paul Farrell
10. N4 – Paul Murphy
11. S6 – Mark Harrington
12. V15 – Andy Pearce
13. S7 – Jamie Crouch
14. S10 – Brad Warwick
1. S24 – Steve Agars
2. S12 – Chris James
3. S6 – Michael Buxallen
4. S44 – Glen Ince
5. S16 – John Mackenzie
6. S17 – Kym Simon
7. S99 – Darryl Barkla
8. S4 – Kelvin Burns
9. S11 – Danny Pauley