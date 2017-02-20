Danny Dietrich Captures Top-Ten Against Outlaws During DIRTcar Nationals

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

BARBERVILLE, Fl. (February 19, 2017) – After spending nearly two weeks at two different facilities in northern Florida, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania’s Danny Dietrich concluded his 2017 Florida campaign with five separate programs at the Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Florida; taking part in the 46th Annual DIRTcar Nationals stretching from Wednesday, February 15, to Sunday, February 19. “Double-D” represented his Central Pennsylvania fanbase well during his visit to the Sunshine State, recording one top-ten finish during World of Outlaws competition.

“I can’t thank Tom Buch enough for this opportunity,” Dietrich said. “I think if you want a real jump on the season, you have to come down here and race. It gave us a great opportunity to figure out where we needed to be. I had a few habits that I needed to drop to be successful, but I think we molded well as a team and we have the potential to continue to be fast.”

Aboard the Tom Buch-owned/APEX/DKW Transport/Indy Race Parts/No. 13, Dietrich opened his DIRTcar Nationals campaign at Volusia Speedway Park with two, full Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions programs on Wednesday and Thursday, February 15-16, highlighting his two days with a 22nd place finish during A-main competition on Thursday.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series portion of the 46th Annual DIRTcar Nationals commenced on Friday night, February 17. Dietrich qualified for A-main action by finishing third during the evening’s Last Chance Showdown, eventually finishing 17th in the A-main running order after 30 laps of green flag action.

After a weather interruption on Saturday evening, February 18, World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition continued on Sunday afternoon, February 19, with a DIRTcar Nationals doubleheader; two, complete programs that were conducted at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Danny Dietrich opened action with a second place heat race finish during the Sunday afternoon program, ultimately setting up a tenth place performance during the 25-lap main event. The top-ten performance was his first of the weekend at Volusia Speedway Park.

Dietrich concluded the DIRTcar Nationals doubleheader with another A-main start, the result of a fourth place finish during heat race competition. “Double-D” went on to finish 14th during the 30-lap main event.

Danny Dietrich will continue his 2017 campaign with a visit to the Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania. The annual Ice Breaker 30, set for Saturday, February 25, will headline action in the Pigeon Hills; the first Pennsylvania sprint car event of the season. “Double-D” will pilot the Gary Kauffman Racing/Weikert’s Livestock/Sandoe’s Fruit Market/Pace Performance/Gsell’s Whitetails/No. 48 during the $4,000-to-win, afternoon program.

“We’re pretty privileged to have an opportunity to race in Central Pennsylvania during the end of February,” Danny Dietrich explained. “Hopefully the weather cooperates and we can head to Lincoln without any distractions.”

Keep up with Danny Dietrich and Gary Kauffman Racing during their entire campaign right here at the official online home of Fully Injected Motorsports – www.FullyInjected.com. Be sure to also follow Danny Dietrich online at www.dannydietrich.com, as well as on all of the available social media networks including Twitter: https://twitter.com/dannydietrich and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GKRracing/