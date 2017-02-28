Brent Marks Racing preps for Texas doubleheader and West Coast Swing

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

MYERSTOWN, Penn (February 27, 2017) – World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year contender Brent Marks will begin his travels westward with the Greatest Show On Dirt with a two-day stop in east Texas; an area primarily unknown to the Myerstown, Pennsylvania, native, with his only Texas starts, two to be exact, occurring in late February of last season. The “Myerstown Missile” highlighted his prior visit with a 13th place finish during World of Outlaws competition at the Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas.

The upcoming Lone Star State doubleheader, comprised of events at Lonestar Speedway and Gator Motorplex, will help launch a 15-race campaign that will stretch across much of the Southwestern and Pacific Coast areas of the United States, ultimately circling back to Texas on Friday and Saturday, April 14-15. The “West Coast Swing” will crisscross through areas of Nevada, California and Arizona; the first of two Pacific Coast appearances for the World of Outlaws in 2017.

“We’ve made the trip to Texas before, but Lonestar and Gator Motorplex will each be new to my list of tracks visited,” Brent Marks said. “I’m going to be saying ‘new track’ a lot this year because most of the World of Outlaws schedule is made up of tracks I’ve never seen before. That will obviously make things more challenging for us, but we are definitely up for the challenge.”

Brent Marks, pilot of the Brent Marks Racing/ M&M Painting & Construction/ BAPS Auto Paint & Supply/ No. 19, will launch the upcoming Texas doubleheader by entering the East Texas Lone Star Shootout at the Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, on Friday evening, March 3. The single Lonestar Speedway appearance of 2017 will be flanked by the Gator Bash at the Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas, on Saturday, March 4; also a one-time visit in 2017.

“I love the opportunity of racing in Texas because M&M Painting & Construction is headquartered there,” Brent Marks explained. “That gives Allen and Al Murray an opportunity to watch us race and spend a little extra time with us at the track. We love having the chance to race with those guys in the stands. They are a huge part of this race team, so hopefully we can run up front and give them something to celebrate.”

2016 Highlights: Earned back-to-back victories at Port Royal Speedway and Path Valley Speedway Park on Saturday/Sunday, August 27-28. Earned Hard Charger award with Arctic Cat All Stars at Atomic Speedway on October 22.

2017 Highlights: Qualified for first World of Outlaws main event as a full-time traveler during DIRTcar Nationals on Friday, February 17. Finished eighth during World of Outlaws A-main at Volusia Speedway Park (FL) on Sunday afternoon, February 19.

2015 Wins: 3

2016 Wins: 4 (Port Royal Speedway x2, Trail-Way Speedway, Path Valley Speedway Park)

2017 Wins: N/A