Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region Opens at Canyon Speedway Park

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (February 28, 2017) – Set for their 10th year of action across the Deserts of the American Southwest, the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region fires off this Saturday, March 4 at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz. for the “March Meltdown”.

The series 22nd event at the one-third mile Arizona oval, defending series champion, Rick Ziehl, has dominated the win column with six to his name. In 21 feature events, 13 drivers have at least one victory with four having two or more. Cave Creek, Arizona’s Lance Norick is the most recent multi time winner with a pair of triumphs in 2016.

The first of two appearances at Canyon Speedway Park in 2017, the series’ next trip north of Phoenix comes on October 14, 2017.

Rick Ziehl enters the season looking to extend his steak of titles to 10 in a row, as Arizona hot shoes like Bob Ream, Jr., Colton Hardy, and Lance Norick to name a few look to unseat the native of Las Cruces, N.M. who will likely be joined throughout the season by other New Mexico races like Jesse Baker, Lorne Wofford, and Wes Wofford just to name a few.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:00 P.M. (MT). The evening will also include SWDRA Late Models, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks, and 600cc Winged Micros. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Seniors/Military. Children 11 and under get into the grandstands for free. For more information on Canyon Speedway Park, call (602) 258-7223 or log onto http://www.canyonspeedwaypark.com.

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com