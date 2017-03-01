Scelzi Prepared for Mini Gold Cup This Weekend at Silver Dollar Speedway

From Inside Line Promotions

FRESNO, Calif. (February 28, 2017) – Dominic Scelzi is slated to kick off his season in the United States this weekend.

Scelzi, who spent part of the offseason racing in Australia for the first time in his career, will compete this Friday and Saturday at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif., during the Mini Gold Cup with his Roth Motorsports backed, family owned team. The finale is a King of the West – NARC Sprint Car Series event.

“We had a great time and learned a ton in Australia so hopefully that will help us start our season in the U.S. on the right foot,” he said. “I feel like the Australian trip did me so well. I raced against good competition. It kept me sharp and it raised my game. Plus, we have assembled a great crew. I truly feel like I have the best group of guys in the pits with Lee Stauffer, Scotty Martin and Brandon Hickman. They have been successful crew chiefs and veteran crew members on World of Outlaws teams. We have big goals this season so it’d be awesome to get it all started with a couple of great results this weekend.”

Scelzi produced two of his strongest results last season at Silver Dollar Speedway, where he recorded his first career victory in September after maneuvering from 12th to a fourth-place finish with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series in April.

“We have a lot more confidence heading to Silver Dollar this year compared to any previous year,” he said. “It always helps to return to a track where you’ve won and getting our first-ever top five with the World of Outlaws last year was huge for our team. Silver Dollar is a place you have to learn how to run and I feel I’ve done that so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

Scelzi added two other top 10s at the bullring last season and he scored three top fives there in 2015.

Free Entry and Tickets Now Available for Du Quoin’S “Shamrock Classic” on March 18

From USAC

INDIANPOLIS (March 1, 2017) — Free entry is available for all “Shamrock Classic” competitors courtesy of R.E. Griesemer at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/shamrock-classic-at-du-quoin-entry. Use the code regriesemer. The deadline for pre-entry is Monday, March 13. Entries filed after March 13 are $40.

The kickoff to the start of the 2017 USAC Midget National Championship season brings the series indoors to the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin for the second running of the “Shamrock Classic.” Numerous companies have pledged their generous support for the Bryan Clauson, Inc. promotion, adding to the “pot of gold” that each competitor will seek on the one-sixth-mile bullring on Saturday, March 18.

Reserved seats are $25.00 for the highly-anticipated event that saw 54 of the best midget drivers in the country in competition. Adult general admission tickets are $20.00; kids 6-12 are $10.00 and kids 5 years-old and under are FREE! Pit passes are $35.00. The purchase of a reserved seat provides you a free pit pass! Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.usactickets.com/.

Among the companies offering prizes and bonuses for winning the 50-lap midget feature are Simpson Race Products, who will award a brand-new helmet to the victor. Cold Hard Art has created a “Pot of Gold” trophy that will be presented to the winning driver and team in victory lane.

Drivers on the move will have the opportunity to cash in on the bonuses being served up. The “Wheelman of the Race” will earn a Max Papis Innovations (MPI) steering wheel for his or her efforts. The driver advancing the most positions during the “Shamrock Classic” will earn “Hard Charger” honors courtesy of Elliott’s Custom Trailers.

Furthermore, the third-place finisher in each heat race will receive a prize from FK Shocks. Ben Hodgin has thrown in $100 to the driver who leads lap 39 of the feature.

Additional companies offering prize packs include Competition Suspension, Inc., Allstar Performance, AFCO, Indy Race Parts, DMI, Wilwood, Walker Performance Filters, Keizer Wheels, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld, Arizona Sport Shirts and EarEVERYTHING, Inc.

In 2016, Fremont, California’s Shane Golobic used the outside line to race past Shane Cottle, then led the remaining 17 laps to score his first career USAC National Midget feature victory in the inaugural “Shamrock Classic.”

The timetable of events at the Southern Illinois Center for the “Shamrock Classic” begins with participant parking on March 17 (Friday) from 4-7 pm. Saturday’s race-day schedule begins with pits opening at 8 am, followed by a “pit sweep” at noon. Spectator gates open at 1 pm. A public drivers’ meeting open to all race fans starts at 3:30 pm. Hot laps get under way at 4 pm with racing set for 5:30pm.

Fans who are unable to attend the event in-person can view the race LIVE on http://www.speedshifttv.com/.