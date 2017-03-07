Cox Looking Forward to Silver Cup Opener

From Petersen Media

Justyn Cox is hoping to finally get his 2017 underway on Friday night. Two mechanical failures in his first two attempts at kicking off the season have him chomping at the bit to get back to Silver Dollar Speedway on Friday night.

“It certainly has not gone how we had hoped so far,” Justyn Cox said. “We lost an engine on Friday night, and then to top it off something went south in our Toterhome to make a tough night even worse.”

One week after having a suspension issues keep him out of the feature event, Justyn Cox and his Cox Family Racing team would see an engine expire during time trials, bringing his night to an end.

“We built a brand new GF1 Chassis over the winter, and I was really looking forward to seeing how it worked over the weekend,” Cox added. “We will get our 360ci engine bolted in it this week, and head back to Chico, CA on Friday night and give it a shake down.”

Aside from engine woes, Cox’s team had Toterhome trouble and enlisted the services of long time partner, PM Truck Repair.

“I have to send a huge thank you to the Silver Dollar Fairground staff for helping our team pull our rig to solid ground, as well as long time partner, PM Truck Repair for helping us get back to Sacramento,” Cox added.

The Cox Racing team would like to thank Berco Redwood, Berry Lumber, Trex, PM Truck Repair, Justice Brothers, K&N, LRB, Konnected, A.R.T., Sacramento Theatrical Lighting, EyeLusions, All American Powder Coating, Coos Bay Speedway, Swimming Pool Perfections, Tim’s Hot Rod Shop, Shell Shock, Moyle Race Engines, and Manzer Motorsports for their support in 2017!