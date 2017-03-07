Three Premiere Travelling Divisions at Silver Cup This Weekend

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (March 6, 2017) — Since 1982, the Silver Cup has been a reoccurring popular race at Silver Dollar Speedway. Originally, it was a Pure Stock event. Over the years, the dirt modifieds, wingless sprints and winged 360 sprints have joined the docket. Starting in 1990, winged sprint cars were added to the event and by 1999 they became the mainstay of the event.

Friday night, March 10th, night number one of the Silver Cup will feature winged 360 sprints, wingless sprints and street stocks. The winged 360 sprints will race for a $2,000 winner pay day.

On Saturday night, the speedway is proud to host three premiere traveling divisions on one night. The Speedway will host the first point race of the year for the Civil War Sprint Car Series. A large car count is expected as promoter Dennis Gage is offering a $4,000 pay day to the winner of the main event.

Joining them are the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Silver Dollar Speedway will host the series second points show of the year. The tour kicked things off with 26 drivers competing at Marysville Raceway on February 25th.

As if that wasn’t enough, the IMCA Modified Allstar Tour makes their only appearance of the season at Silver Dollar Speedway. The 13 race traveling tour features some of the best in the business when it comes to dirt modified drivers. Bobby Hogge IV of Salinas, Ryan McDaniel of Marysville and Yuba City’s Duane Cleveland are top competitors of the series.

The pit gate will open at 2 PM each afternoon while the front grandstands will open at 5 PM each night. Racing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM. Friday night March 10th the adult general admission ticket will cost $17.00. On this night seniors and juniors are $14.00 with children just $5.00. On Saturday night March 11th, adult general admission is $22.00, seniors and juniors are $18.00 and children $5.00. Kids five and under are FREE each night.

To avoid standing in long lines the Speedway now has an on-line purchase tickets option located at www.silverdollarspeedway.com .

Mini Gold Cup Friday night winner Kyle Hirst of Paradise is set to compete at both nights of the Silver Cup. Joining him will be Sean Becker of Roseville, Andy Forsberg of Auburn and Chico’s Brad Bumgarner, Kenny Allen and Mason Moore. Hanford’s D.J. Netto, winner of the Toller Memorial at Marysville, Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Fresno’s Koen Shaw and Sebastopol’s Geoff Ensign’s give the Silver Cup a talented and deep field of sprint cars this weekend.

Orangevale, Ca driver Cody Spencer won the opening point race for the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Klint Simpson of Santa Rosa, Citrus Heights’ Kalib Henry, DJ Johnson of Stockton and Santa Rosa’s Terry Schank Jr. are some of the top drivers expected to contend for the win on Saturday night. Sacramento’s Troy Degaton, Tracy’s Austin Ligett and Sebastopol’s Geoff Ensign will also give the crowd plenty of top notch drivers to root for.

For more information please visit the website at www.silverdollarspeedway.com