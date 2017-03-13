Madera Opens Western Pavement Campaign

From Dick Jordan

INDIANAPOLIS (March 13, 2017) — USAC’s Speed2 Western US Midget Pavement Series opens this Saturday at Madera (Calif.) Speedway as part of the track’s “Smokey Classic.”

Defending USAC Speed2 Western US Midget Pavement champion Toni Breidinger sits in a tie for the all-time lead in terms of USAC female career feature victories. Seven of her nine wins came last year, three at Madera. She shares the all-time lead with Ashley Hazelton and could vault into the all-time lead with a victory Saturday at Madera.

Jesse Love IV of Menlo Park, Calif. opened defense of his 2016 USAC Speed2 Western US Midget Dirt Championship with a resounding victory Sunday at Chowchilla (Calif.) Speedway. He passed Tom Paterson on lap 6 and led the rest of the way to claim the 30-lap win over Annie Breidinger, Paterson, Antonia Boscacci and Adam Lemke.

The USAC Speed2 Western US Dirt Midgets now gear up for a repeat performance at Chowchilla March 26.

2017 USAC Speed2 Western US Midget Series Standings: 1-Jesse Love IV-78, 2-Annie Breidinger-74. 3-Tom Paterson-72, 4-Antonia Boscacci-67, 5-Adam Lemke-65, 6-Blake Brannon-60, 7-Jeremy Speck-58.