Swindell Takes Five-Decade Winning Streak into Devil’s Bowl Speedway This Weekend





Inside Line Promotions – GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (March 13, 2017) – Sammy Swindell has a five-decade winning streak at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, where he will kick off his sprint car season this weekend at the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

Swindell will drive for A.G. Rains this Friday and Saturday at the marquee Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour event in Mesquite, Texas, where he has won main events in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s.

“We ran there before and were definitely a quick car,” he said. “We probably had a good shot at winning one last year until the track rubbered down. Most every time we’ve run together we’ve been right up front or have had an opportunity to win races every time. You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Swindell and Rains recorded four feature victories together last season and came up just short of earning another at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, where they placed fourth on the opening night before ending second in the finale last October.

“We’ve been around each other for a long time,” Swindell said. “They’ve bought my used parts over the years and I’ve helped them with how they put their cars together and set things up. Pretty much I’ve trained A.G. to do things the way I’d do it so that’s a big plus. Him and his dad build their own motors so they understand that part of it, too.”

Swindell said the team will compete in approximately 25-to-30 events this season starting this weekend at a track he’s visited Victory Lane at numerous times.

“I’ve won quite a few there,” he said. “It’s a little different. It’s not like most tracks. One end of the track is tight entering and opens up and the other is really open and tightens getting off turn four. You have to run the car quite a bit different from one end to the other. I think it puts more of the driver into it.”

Swindell has scored a dozen career Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour wins during his career, including two in 1995 and one in 2010 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Swindell also has 12 career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victories at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, for the 44 th annual Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.SammySwindell1.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1sam91

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Brown & Miller Racing Solutions

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions is a leader in lightweight hoses and fittings within the motor sports industry. For more information, visit http://www.BMRS.net.

“I’ve run Brown & Miller Racing Solutions products for quite a few years and they’ve always been first class,” Swindell said. “They are always innovating and trying to make their products better.”

Swindell would also like to thank John Christner Trucking, Rossie Feed & Grain, CP Pistons, High Performance Lubricants, FK Rod Ends, Simpson Racing Products, Sweet Manufacturing, Acme Graphix & Design, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass and Inside Line Promotions for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com . For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com .