Shifty Illusions Puts Up Helmet Paint Job To SCCT Champion

Shifty Illusions has offered up a free helmet paint job to the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards champion this season. If you are in the market for a custom helmet paint job check them out on Instagram @shiftyill and on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ShiftyIllusions/?fref=ts&ref=br_tf

In addition to the Shifty Illusions prize the SCCT champion will also go home with $10,000 from the cash point fund, plus a full filtration system courtesy of Walker Performance Filtration.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its inaugural season on Saturday April 1 at the Antioch Speedway. With the Kyle Larson Racing bonus money automatically up for grabs the feature event at the opener will pay $3,000-to-win.

The front gate on Saturday April 1 opens at 5pm, with all seating is general admission during the night. Qualifying will begin around 6pm and racing will follow. Adult tickets cost $20; while kids 6-12, seniors 65+ and active military will be $15 and children five and under are free. A family pack featuring two adults and two kids will be available for $50. The pit gate opens at 2pm for competitors.

The Antioch Speedway is located on the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds at the corner of 10th and L Streets in Antioch, California. Take SR-4 West (Highway 4) to exit 27 and turn right onto L Street. The physical address is 1201 W. 10th Street Antioch, CA 94509. The track is located just a little over an hour from the capital city of Sacramento.

