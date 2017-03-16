Gee Set for First Season on ASCS National Tour Following Season-Opening Weekend in the Desert

Inside Line Promotions



QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (March 15, 2017) – Skylar Gee nearly captured his first feature victory of the season last Saturday at Arizona Speedway during an ASCS Southwest Region event.

The race was the final tune-up for Gee as he heads into his first season on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, which begins this Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, at the 44th annual Spring Nationals.

“Racing on the ASCS National Tour has been a dream of mine and I’m so excited to get that opportunity,” he said. “We’re going to go to a lot of new tracks and face a lot of great drivers each week, but the only way to get better is to push yourself.”

Gee, who claimed the ASCS Frontier Region championship last season following five wins in the region, kicked off the 2017 season with a tripleheader last weekend. He began the action last Thursday at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas in Las Vegas during the opening night of the two-day FVP Outlaw Showdown with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

“We struggled with qualifying and that buried us in the field each night,” he said. “When you race with the World of Outlaws everything has to be aligned just right. We definitely learned a lot.”

Gee qualified 18th quickest in his group before placing ninth in a heat race and fifth in the C Main on Thursday. He timed in 20 th quickest in his group, ended 10th in a heat race and advanced from seventh to fifth place in the C Main on Friday.

The weekend concluded on Saturday at Arizona Speedway, where Gee won a heat race after starting on the outside of the front row. That locked him into the feature redraw, where he pulled the No. 2 to start the 25-lap main event on the outside of the front row.

“We made some great changes from Las Vegas to be fast in Arizona,” he said. “We took off and led most of the feature before a lapped car came up the track and I had nowhere to go.”

Gee led the first 16 laps and he had a straightaway advantage when contact with another competitor sent him flipping. He was unable to restart the race and was credited with a 16th-place result.

“That was really frustrating to not be able to finish the race because I think we had the car to beat,” he said. “At this point in my career finishing races and getting as many laps as I can is so important. Hopefully we can make a lot of successful laps this weekend at Devil’s Bowl and start the ASCS National Tour season on the right foot.”

QUICK RESULTS –

March 9 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nev. – Qualifying: 18; Heat race: 9 (9); C Main: 5 (3).

March 10 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nev. – Qualifying: 20; Heat race: 10 (10); C Main: 5 (7).

March 11 – Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 16 (2).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 top 15s, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, for the 44 th annual Spring Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SkylarGee99

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skylargeeracing/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Carlan Services Ltd.

Established in 1997, Carlan Services Ltd. operates an environmental cleanup business that transports contaminated and other materials as well as a variety of other services. For more information, visit http://www.Carlan.com.

“I want to thank everyone at Carlan Services Ltd. for their support of our race team,” Gee said. “I look forward to taking their logo into Victory Lane this season.”

Gee would also like to thank Pat Beck Motorsports, Gee and Gee Racing, Clark Construction, Ace Racing, NAPA Auto Parts Fox Creek, Global Power Services, Shane Liebig, Hoosier Racing Tires, Dale Richards, Impact Coatings and Camp Vinyl for their continued support.

