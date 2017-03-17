Aikin Returns For a Full Year of URC in 2017

From Tim Moran

Ed Aikin is returning to the United Racing Club for the 2017 season. The veteran Aikin who has been racing since 1986 and has been racing sprint cars since 2002 will be heading back to the Capitol Renegade United Racing Club in 2017.

Aikin who will be running his own equipment this year is currently preparing two mounts for the 2017 season and will also be returning to his popular #7 number as well. In 2016, Aikin raced 11 times with the United Racing Club finishing 5 times inside the top 10 and once inside the top 5. Aikin who placed 12th in the season long points standings will be looking to improve that position as well. Look for the bright orange #7 at the front of the pack at the opening event of the 2017 season at the Bridgeport Speedway on Sunday April 9th.

Aikin knows none of this would not be possible without the help from his sponsors. Aikin welcomes Tan Racing Collectibles, Chip’s Auto Center, Roadrunner Fuels, Kinsler Injection and HP Engines for the 2017 season.