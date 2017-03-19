Latest News

Brian Bell Wins at I-30 Speedway

Posted on March 19, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (March 18, 2017) — Brian Bell won the sprint car feature Saturday night at I-30 Speedway. Shane Gibbons, J.T. Goodson, Chuck Sanders, and Lynnsee Provence rounded out the top five.

Related Stories:

© TJSlideways.com