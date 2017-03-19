Brian Bell Wins at I-30 Speedway Posted on March 19, 2017 LITTLE ROCK, Ar. (March 18, 2017) — Brian Bell won the sprint car feature Saturday night at I-30 Speedway. Shane Gibbons, J.T. Goodson, Chuck Sanders, and Lynnsee Provence rounded out the top five. Related Stories: I-30 Speedway Rained Out Brian Bell Wins ASCS/USCS Showdown At Jackson Motor Speedway Bell set to defend Short Track Nationals title at I-30 Speedway Entry forms available for March 10-12 STN at I-30 Bell Wins at I-30 Speedway Brian BellI-30 Speedway