Brent Marks Displays Consistency in Tulare

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

TULARE, Ca. (March 19, 2017) – Consistency has always been the goal for Brent Marks and his Pennsylvania-based race team, and after spending two, full nights in Tulare, California, racing with the Greatest Show On Dirt, that is exactly what Brent Marks accomplished.

Brent Marks, pilot of the Brent Marks Racing/M&M Painting & Construction/BAPS Auto Paint & Supply/Eagle Hotel/Maxim Chassis/No. 19, continued his 2017 Rookie of the Year campaign with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series with two, full programs at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. Marks qualified for each of the weekend’s $10,000-to-win main events, finishing 14th and 15th, respectively.

“Not a bad weekend at all. Thunderbowl Raceway is really cool. It’s just a real fun place to race,” Brent Marks said. “The consistency was definitely there. We actually broke into the top-ten on Saturday night, but we broke a w-link, so we lost some of the handling. Either way, to leave that place with some consistency is rewarding. We’re learning a lot out here on the road, and when you can stay consistent with the level of competition we are racing against, that makes it a lot more fun.”

Despite his Thunderbowl Raceway visit on Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, being a first-ever occurrence, Marks adapted quickly, qualifying as high as 13th amongst a field of nearly 40 entries. The Myerstown, Pennsylvania, native finished fifth during each of his contested heat races, both equaling an automatic transfer position into the main event. As a result of his heat race finish, Marks started on the outside of row ten on Friday, March 17, ultimately climbing six positions to finish 14th during the 35-lap program. On Saturday, March 18, Marks started 17th on the main event grid, racing within reach of a top-ten finish, eventually settling for 15th after an equipment malfunction.

“Consistency is very important. Now we need to work on being consistent higher in the running order,” Brent Marks said. “The season is young. We have a long way to go. My guys bust their butts and work as hard as they can. I’m more than confident that we have what it takes to put ourselves near the top of the running order.”

Brent Marks will move forward and continue his California visit with the two-day FVP Western Spring Shootout on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, California. Like Thunderbowl Raceway, and all of his upcoming California destinations, this will be a first-ever appearance at the Stockton Dirt Track for the Brent Marks Racing operation. Marks will enter the two-day showcase 12th in the current World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series championship standings, earning one top-ten finish on the season.

