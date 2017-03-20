Four Divisions Headline Susquehanna Speedway’s 2017 Opener

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Penn. (March 20, 2017) — After a very successful first season under their belts, Susquehanna Speedway owner Scott Gobrecht and General Manager Kolten Gouse are ready to drop the green flag on the 2017 racing season.

The season opener is scheduled for Saturday night, March 25 featuring a four division race card.

The Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman, Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models, Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks and ServiceMaster Clean Legends will all see action on opening night.

“We are excited to open up season at Susquehanna Speedway and get back to great racing with our teams and fans,” stated Gouse. “Everyone has worked hard during the off-season to continue to improve the speedway for our customers and we are looking forward to everyone seeing the changes and upgrades.”

As was the case last off-season, many new upgrades and improvements have taken place this winter. Some of the changes fans and teams will notice is new paint, siding and signage at the tunnel entering the speedway, new outside fencing in turns one and two and down the backstretch, added parking for fans off turns three and four, new sound system speakers in turns one and four, expanded turn two pits, new lighting in that pit area and new clay on the speedway. A new pit area sound system will be finished later this spring.

Russ Mitten will return to defend his Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman championship while Randy Christine, Jr. is expected to defend his Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Model title. Mike Potts will also return to his Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock track championship.

Of course these drivers will face stiff competition from all of the Susquehanna regulars on opening night and throughout the season.

Pit gates open at 3pm, Grandstands at 4pm with Racing beginning at 6pm.

Admission for the season opener will be $14 for Adults, $12 for Seniors, $10 for Students with Kids 12 and Under Admitted Free. Pit admission will be $25.

For the latest news and results, visit www.susquehannaspeedway.net or follow Susquehanna Speedway on Facebook and Twitter.