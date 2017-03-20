Zemunik Looks Towards A Zestful Return To The USA

From Duane Hancock

After a successful first visit to the United States in 2016, Perth Western Australia’s Sean Zemunik has announced his planned return to the United States for the 2017 Sprint Car season. The team will return with an ambitious 50 race schedule planned from the middle of May until the end of July. The team will base themselves out of Attica, Ohio but are planning to travel to Pennsylvania, and select World Of Outlaw, All Star, USAC, and MOWA events across the region. “We will be basing our Friday nights at the Attica Raceway Park and our Saturdays at the Wayne County Speedway, however we are also looking forward to getting out on the road to a number of new tracks in 2017” Sean Zemunik explained. “We are looking forward to heading back to PA for 15 shows this year. We had a decent showing out there in 2016, with 6 A-Main starts out of our 7 shows and will be looking to add some top 10 finishes out that way this year”. Zemunik looks to bring his home land momentum to the USA with him, winning 3 A Mains to date behind the wheel of the Graeme Sexton entry.

Upgrading their engine program during the off season, thanks to Dennis Level at Level Performance in Fremont, Ohio, the team believes they will have additional speed in 2017 with the purchase of a new Level 410 engine.

The family based operation will attack their 2017 American Tour once again under the direction of Sean’s father Rocka Zemunik as crew chief, with Sean’s wife Deborah, and a friendly addition of fellow Australian and long-time friend Jack Alfirevich, as Jack will fly over to join the Zemunik family for the 2017 tour. “It is a big effort for us as a small family team to fly over and run this type of schedule, but we are all excited about the opportunities that this brings and can’t wait for May to arrive” Sean explained.

The team is currently putting funding together for their 2017 American Tour as they are actively looking for marketing partners to join the team for the season. “We feel that we provide a professional race car and race team that can successfully promote a local business to a wider audience” Sean Zemunik said. “We are excited about the opportunities we can bring to a local business and look forward to forming long-standing partnerships in the future”.

To inquire further about partnering with Sean Zemunik Racing for the 2017 American Tour please contact Sean via email to seanzemunikracing@outlook.com or connect via Facebook or Twitter @SZemunikRacing.

Sean Zemunik Racing 2017 American Tour Schedule:

Friday 19th May – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday 20th May – Wayne County Speedway

Sunday 21st May – Weedsport Speedway (WoO)

Tuesday 23rd May – New Egypt Speedway (WoO)

Friday 26th May – The Dirt Track at Charlotte (WoO)

Saturday 27th May – Lincoln Speedway

Sunday 28th May – Port Royal Speedway

Friday 2nd June – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday 3rd June – Wayne County Speedway

Sunday 4th June – Kokomo Speedway (Non-Wing)

Tuesday 6th June – Montpelier Speedway (Non-Wing)

Wednesday 7th June – Gas City Speedway (Non-Wing)

Thursday 8th June – Susquehanna Speedway Park

Friday 9th June – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday 10th June – Wayne County Speedway

Sunday 11th June – Kokomo Speedway (Non-Wing)

Tuesday June 13th-Grandview Speedway (USAC)

Wednesday June 14th-Lincoln Speedway (USAC)

Friday 16th June – Attica Raceway Park (All Stars)

Saturday 17th June – Eldora Speedway (All Stars)

Sunday 18th June – Waynesfield Raceway Park (All Stars)

Monday 19th June – Wayne County Speedway (All Stars)

Tuesday 20th June – Sharon Speedway (All Stars)

Thursday 22nd June – Muskingum County Speedway (All Stars)

Friday 23rd June – Limaland Motorsports Park (All Stars)

Saturday 24th June – Atomic Speedway (All Stars)

Tuesday 27th June – The Dirt Oval at Route 66 Raceway (WoO)

Friday 30th June – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday 1st July – Wayne County Speedway

Sunday 2nd July – Path Valley Speedway Park

Monday 3rd July – Lincoln Speedway

Tuesday 4th July – Grandview Speedway

Wednesday 5th July – Hagerstown Speedway

Thursday 6th July – Lincoln Speedway

Friday 7th July – Lernerville Speedway

Saturday 8th July – Sharon Speedway (All Stars)

Sunday 9th July – Selinsgrove Speedway

Tuesday 11th July – Attica Raceway Park (WoO)

Thursday 13th July – Eldora Speedway (WoO)

Friday 14th July – Lernerville Speedway

Saturday 15th July – Lincoln Speedway

Sunday 16th July – Susquehanna Speedway

Tuesday 18th July – Lernerville Speedway (WoO)

Friday 21st July – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday 22nd July – Wayne County Speedway

Sunday 23rd July – Tri-City Raceway Park (All Stars)

Wednesday 26th July – Peoria Speedway (MOWA)

Thursday 27th July – Tri-City Speedway (MOWA)

Friday 28th July – Jacksonville Speedway (MOWA)

Saturday 29th July – Macon Speedway (MOWA)

You can follow Sean Zemunik Racing on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SZemunikRacing and Twitter: www.twitter.com/SZemunikRacing or at www.seanzemunik.com.

Sean Zemunik Racing would like to thank the following partners that help make this trip possible: The Reedtown Tavern, NAPA Auto Parts of Bryan, OH, Okely Contracting, Ti22 Performance, CSI Shocks and MidWest Imports.