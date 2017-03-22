ASCS Gulf South Ready For Saturday At Battleground Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 21, 2017) A battle sits just beyond the horizon for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region as the series heads for the high-banked Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas on Saturday, March 25.

Just off the season opener with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Ray Allen Kulhanek leads the way by a slim margin over Chad Wilson, who spent the weekend racing for Bruce Griffith, Jr. On task to capture a Gulf South Regional title, Travis Rilat, who has 19 career wins, holds third with Scott Bogucki and Tommy Bryant making up the top-five.

The Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas has been a fixture on the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Regional lineup since 2010 with the first series event held March 6 of that year. Missouri’s Brian Brown picked up the night’s $3,000 paycheck. Overall, 25 nights of racing have been contested at the three-eighths mile oval in which Jason Johnson holds the record for wins at six.

Originally paired with Golden Triangle Raceway Park on Friday night, news broke last week that the track had been sold, causing the Friday event to be cancelled. Remaining dates are still on the lineup until the deal is complete in case the track re-opens.

Saturday, March 25 will open at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Along with the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, the night’s lineup will include Factory Stocks, Limited Modifieds, and Classic Dwarf Cars and is presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, A-Z Wright Tree Service, and Griffith Truck and Equipment. For more information, call (832) 614-0042 or log onto http://www.battleground-speedway.com

Series Notes:

ASCS Gulf South Winners: Battleground Speedway (Highlands, Texas): Brian Brown (3/6/2010); Jason Johnson (4/23 2010); Jason Johnson (8/21 2010); Jason Johnson (4/11 2011); Jason Johnson (10/1/ 2011); Jason Johnson (4/14/2014); Ray Allen Kulhanek (5/19/ 2012); Ray Allen Kulhanek (7/21/2012); Travis Rilat (9/11/2012); Aaron Reutzel (3/2/2013); Logan Forler (5/4/2013); Channin Tankersley (7/6/ 2013); Travis Rilat (9/28/2013); Seth Bergman (4/4/2014); Jason Johnson (4/5/2014); Travis Rilat (5/3/2014); Brandon Berryman (7/5/2014); Channin Tankersley (9/27/2014); Blake Hahn (3/28/2015); John Carney II (5/2/2015); Josh Baughman (7/18/2015); Kevin Ramey (7/4/2015); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (9/5/2015); Michael Miller (6/11/2016); Channin Tankersley (9/3/2016)

***2017 ASCS Gulf South Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr 2;

2017 ASCS Gulf South Lineup:

Date-Track-City, State-Winner

3/17/2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

3/18/2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

3/25/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

4/7/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS (GS/SOS)

4/8/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS (GS/SOS)

5/5/2017 Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

5/6/2017 Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX

5/26/2017 RPM Speedway – Crandall, TX

5/27/2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

5/28/2017 Lone Star Speedway – Kilgore, TX

6/2/2017 Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

6/3/2017 Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX

6/16/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

6/17/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

7/14/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

7/15/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

8/18/2017 Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

8/19/2017 South Texas Speedway – Corpus Christi, TX

9/2/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

9/3/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

**Schedule subject to change without notice.