Williams Grove Morgan Cup Is This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series is slated to take on the Lawrence Chevrolet Pennsylvania Posse 410 sprint cars this week at Williams Grove Speedway, slated for Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11.

The showdown between the drivers from both circuits will take place during HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup weekend at the Grove.

Action both nights will get underway at 7:30 pm.

The Friday and Saturday main events will be 25 laps in distance with the big money up for grabs on Saturday.

With $12,000 on the line Friday, Saturday’s finale will pay $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights.

The Morgan Cup is contested each season in honor of late track owner Morgan Hughes.

Bragging rights and the trophy Morgan Cup itself will spend the next year resting at the home base of whichever series’ driver cops the Saturday main, either at outlaws headquarters or at the Williams Grove office.

David Gravel and Donny Schatz are at the top of the outlaws series point standings so far this early season.

Freddie Rahmer is the current Williams Grove Speedway points leader over Anthony Macri with three wins between them.

Macri has been busy so far this season, taking big money shows both on the road and during action in the mid-state.

With seven wins already this season, Macri has scored a 12K payday in Texas while taking wins around home worth $20,000 and $15,000 each.

The Dillsburg driver is the top local contender to upend the outlaws in the Morgan Cup.

On the outlaws side, Gravel, Schatz and Carson Macedo have to be viewed as top contenders.

Gravel is in the middle of a hot streak currently having taken two of the last three outlaws races that have been run.

Still winless this season, outlaws driver Logan Schuchart is the defending Morgan Cup champion.

Event sponsor HVAC Distributors Inc. based in Mount Joy is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories.

In business since 1987, HVAC Distributors Inc. serves the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia, Eastern Ohio and Western New York.

Adult general admission both nights is set at $35 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Fireworks are part of both racing programs.

Keep up with all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information and view the full 2024 schedule of events by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com.

Follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.