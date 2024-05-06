NARC SPRINT CARS HEAD TO ANTIOCH FOR THE CONTRA COSTA COUNTY CLASH

By Ben Deatherage

(5/6/24 – ) Antioch, California … The East Bay is about to rumble as the fire-breathing, grounding-shaking, 900+ horsepower behemoths of the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series invade Antioch Speedway on Saturday, May 11th, for the 2nd Annual Contra Costa County Clash. This will be the lone trip for the series to the famed 3/8-mile clay oval in 2024, so it’s definitely rates as a can’t miss show.

“It’s super nice to only travel 10-15 minutes from home to race,” commented Dylan Bloomfield, who is the driver of the Vertullo Racing #83V and resides in nearby Oakley. “Last year was a heck of a race at Antioch, so I’m excited to get there, and hopefully we can get the big curb we had in qualifying and the main event.”

“Last year’s crowd was probably the biggest one I’ve ever seen at Antioch,” continued the 18-year-old. “We got quite a few of my sponsors and partners from around this area, so it’s going to be pretty cool to be racing in front of my family and supporters.”

The Contra Costa County Clash marks the third round of the Northern Auto Racing Club’s 65th Anniversary season. It is the third venue the popular series has visited in 2024.

The companion divisions for the evening are the BCRA Lightning Sprints and Hobby Stocks. The track will also hold its third annual Mother’s Day Van race.

Championship Chase

Lemoore’s Cole Macedo is the current trailblazer in the championship point standings and has yet to be defeated in main event competition with NARC in 2024. His advantage is a slim 12-markers over Lincoln native Tanner Carrick. Easton teenager and current Rookie of the Year leader Caeden Steele is third in the points table, while 2017 champion Bud Kaeding, from Campbell, is fourth. Chico’s Nick Parker completes the current Top 5 after two completed races.

Who to Watch

Justin Sanders will be a top candidate to open their 2024 NARC winning account. He aims to put the Mittry Motorsports #2X in victory lane. Last year, the Aromas racer had his best career NARC run at Antioch, finishing sixth in the finishing order.

Reigning Contra Costa County Clash winner Dominic Scelzi will sling the clay for the first time this year with the NARC 410 series. The Fresno pilot and 2021 and 2022 champion not only posted his first Antioch win in 2023 but also his first Top 5 and Podium at the facility.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic is also expected to be in action in the Matt Wood Racing #17W. In seven career starts at Antioch, Golobic has managed to post a sixth-place result, his best finish being on April 7th, 2012. Undoubtedly, he will try to climb higher in the finishing order.

A slew of other Bay Area drivers will be in attendance, including the aforementioned Bloomfield, Chase Johnson of Penngrove, Joey Ancona, who recently relocated to Clayton, and Benicia’s Billy Aton. Ancona, who earned the pole position via the trophy dash victory, was third in last year’s bout, while Chase Johnson managed to score a seventh-place result.

Other NARC 410 Series regulars in action will include Gauge Garcia, a Lemoore native, Dominic Gorden of Clovis, Michael Ing from Chico, and Jarrett Soares of Gilroy. Also expected to be in action are Fremont’s Shane Golobic in the Matt Wood Racing #17W, Templeton native Kaleb Montgomery, and Ashlyn Rodriguez from Wilton.

Fan & Competitor Info

Antioch Speedway is located at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds at 1201 West 10th Street in Antioch, California. Grandstand tickets are priced at $30.00 for Adults, $20.00 for Military, Seniors, and Children (6-12) $15.00. Children four and under are free.

The Front Gates open at 4:00 PM. Wheel Packing and Hot Laps are scheduled for 5:00, and racing kicks off at 6:00. Additional information can be found at www.raceantiochspeedway.com.

The NARC racing format includes qualifying, four 8-lap heat races, an exciting six-lap trophy dash, a 12-lap last chance race, and a 30-lap main event.

The NARC 410 Sprint Series is the leading 410 Sprint Car tour west of the Rocky Mountains. Since 1960, it has enthralled countless thousands of fans from tracks up and down the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit its website at www.narc410.com

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Racing Series is also sponsored by Hoosier Racing Tires and Floracing.com. Associate and product award sponsors include Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Beacon Wealth Strategies, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Bullet Impressions, Diversified Machine Inc., Jim Allen Promotions, Kaeding Performance Center, Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash, KSE Racing Enterprises, Lifeline LLC, Maxim Racing Products, Mettec Titanium, Pyrotect, Saldana Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Scelzi Enterprises, SCI Racing Products, Starr Property Management, System 1 Ignition, Ultra Lite Brakes, Williams Roofing, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Winters Performance Products.

NARC 410 SPRINT CARS SERIES

CHAMPIONSHIP POINT STANDINGS

(AFTER TWO EVENTS IN 24-RACE SERIES – 5/6/24)

Cole Macedo, Lemoore – 285

Tanner Carrick, Lincoln – 273

Caeden Steele, Fresno (R) – 271

Bud Kaeding, Campbell – 270

Nick Parker, Chico – 269

Justin Sanders, Aromas – 267

Chase Johnson, Penngrove – 266

Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley – 265

Sean Becker, Roseville – 264

Gauge Garcia, Lemoore (R) – 262

Shane Golobic, Fremont – 258

Kaleb Montgomery, Templeton – 253

DJ Netto, Hanford – 252

Justyn Cox, Clarksburg – 249

Jarrett Soares, Gilroy – 244

Billy Aton, Benicia – 242

Ashlyn Rodriguez, Wilton (R) – 241

Tim Kaeding, San Jose – 240

Michael Faccinto, Hanford – 233

Dominic Gorden, Clovis (R) – 231

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 18 – Thunderbowl Raceway (Tulare) – KRC Night at the Races

May 19 – Stockton Dirt Track – Salute to NARC champ Leroy Van Conett

June 1 – Placerville Speedway – Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

FASTEST FIVE DAYS IN MOTORSPORTS

June 12 – Southern Oregon Speedway (Central Point, OR) – Wild Wednesday Sprint Cars

June 13 – The Douglas County Dirtrack (Roseburg, OR) – Thursday Night Thunder

June 14 – Cottage Grove Speedway (Cottage Grove, OR) – Friday Night Frenzy

June 15 – Willamette Speedway (Lebanon, OR) – Sprint Car Invasion