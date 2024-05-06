MUST SEE RACING ADDED TO HY-MILER WEEK

From Must See Racing

May 5, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – With Sandusky Speedway grounds currently saturated and rain expected nearly every day next week, Sandusky Speedway and Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts mutually agreed to postpone the May 11 MSR event at the track. The area has received record amounts of rain for the month of April.

The event was to be the opener for the MSR National Sprint Series and Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series. The MSR National Series opener will now be at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan May 18, while the MSR Lights opener is set for Friday June 21 at Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason, Michigan

When MSR president Jim Hanks and Sandusky Speedway owner Kevin Jaycox sat down to find a suitable replacement date, things took an interesting turn of events.

“I woke up this morning and was thinking about everything I still want to do, and ideas I want to try” explained Jaycox. “One thing I always wanted to do is race every day from Saturday to Saturday the week of the annual Hy-Miler. I got close last year only being off Tuesday. This morning at about 8 am Jim Hanks from Must see racing called me and we were discussing my thoughts on 2024. I was telling Jim of my crazy idea and Jim was all into it. So, we started laying out the groundwork and after 30 minutes on the phone we had a solid idea. I left the call to get Chris Mize, Cale Krebs, Doug Dock and our promoter Kevin Jaycox Jr.’s thoughts. Within 5 mins we had everyone’s approval. So, we are making a schedule change”.

As it stands now, the Must See Racing Sprint Series presented by Perfit-Parts along with the MSR Midwest Lights Series will now race on July 24, the Wednesday of Hy-Miler Nationals week, in conjunction with Friday and Saturday’s ISMA-MSS Supermodified events. In addition, there will be other racing events still to be announced that will now make the Hy- Miler week a true festival of speed. Fans will have the chance to see two of the “World’s Fastest Short Track Cars” competing in the same week at the same speedway.

Tentative plans include the Sprint Car and Supermodified events being streamed by Racing America. Details of streaming and a full schedule of racing for the week will be announced in the coming days.