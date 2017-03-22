HANFORD HOSTS USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR RUMBLE

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 21, 2017… Fresh off two nights at Tulare, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are ready to clash at the Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds. Making their first of three appearances at the Hanford, California oval, the fifth point race will also feature the Western Racesaver Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars, and Mini Stocks. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the front gates open at 5:00pm, and racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.racekingsspeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

Heading into Saturday’s event, the Kings County Fairgrounds has hosted forty-four USAC West Coast Sprint Car races. Richard Vander Weerd leads all drivers with nine victories and veteran Peter Murphy set the 1-lap qualifying track record of 15.290 on March 13, 2010. Last year, Vander Weerd scored two Hanford victories and Brody Roa took the checkered flags on June 26th. A complete series win list at Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is at the end of this release.

After winning three out of four point races, Ryan Bernal (Hollister, California) has a 45-point advantage over the competition. Racing Keith Ford’s #73 Naturipe / Edgewater Construction XXX, Bernal ran third and first at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. To date, the two-time USAC Western Classic Champion has also posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 57 feature laps led. Ryan leads all drivers with 30 series wins and is a favorite to watch.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer XXX, Swanson set a new track record and ran first and third at Tulare. At press time, the 2012 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, four top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led to his credit. Jake has two career USAC West Coast feature wins and will be looking to add Hanford to his resume.

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) sits third in the point standings. Driving the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard scored two fifth place finishes at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2011 Champion has three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Vander Weerd ranks second on the series win list with 19 triumphs and will have his sights on another Hanford victory.

Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) is currently fourth in the championship point chase. Racing the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Jace claimed second and seventh at Tulare. At press time, the 2010 USAC/CRA Sprint Car Rookie of the Year two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 2 feature laps led on the season. Vander Weerd is tied with Peter Murphy for sixth on the series win list and will be looking for his ninth career triumph.

“The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign (Sebastopol, California) is fifth in the USAC West Coast point standings. Piloting Ted Finkenbinder’s #3 Western Industrial X-Ray Eagle, Ensign placed second and fourth at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. To date, the 2011 USAC Western Classic Sprint Car Champion has posted one heat race victory, one semi-main win, and two top-10 finishes on the year. Geoff has one career series win and will have his sights on a Hanford triumph.

Currently twenty-first in points, Steve Hix (Ventura, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steven Garris (Escalon, California) and Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Tristan Guardino, Austin Liggett, Cody Majors, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jeff Sibley, Jay Ervine, Ryan Timmons, Ryan Stolz, Shannon McQueen, Garrett Long, and more.

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds is located at 801 South 10th Avenue in Hanford, California. Adult tickets are $18, Student and Senior tickets are $15, and Kids (5 and Under) are FREE. Camping is available on the fairgrounds and for more event information, visit www.racekingsspeedway.com or call 559.651.1990.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa.

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

3-Ryan Bernal, 1-Jake Swanson.

HANFORD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT WINS:

8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Ryan Bernal, 5-Danny Faria Jr., 4-Bud Kaeding, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Justyne Hamblin, 2-Peter Murphy, 2-T.J. Smith, 2-Craig Stidham, 1-Aaron Altaffer, 1-Rusty Carlile, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Terry Schank Jr.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: