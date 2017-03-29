Big Game Motorsports Preparing for Racing to Start in Midwest





Inside Line Promotions

WINDOM, Minn. (March 29, 2017) – Big Game Motorsports has been hard at work in preparation for a busy season that will resume within the next month.

The Muddy sponsored team kicked off the season last month by competing in 10 races in Florida and Las Vegas, where driver Kerry Madsen picked up one win, a pair of top fives and seven top 10s.

“It’s been a good start to the season,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of weeks off, but the guys have been working hard at the shop getting everything ready for racing to start in the Midwest. I’m very happy with the progress we’ve made so far.”

Madsen has set quick time during three of his races this season, including the most recent one with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series. He has also qualified in the top 10 during seven of the 10 events this year.

“Qualifying is very key no matter what series you’re racing with,” he said. “Guy (Forbrook) and the guys have given me a fast car right out of the box every night and that’s crucial if you want to put yourself in contention at the end of each night.”

Madsen has four heat race wins and has qualified for the dash during six races. Additionally, he hasn’t had to compete in a B Main so far this season.

“When you qualify well it puts you in a good position in a heat race and therefore gives you a shot to be in the dash,” he said. “Once you make the dash you are within striking distance to contend for the feature win. It’s all part of putting together a complete night.”

SEASON STATS –

10 races, 1 win, 2 top fives, 7 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

TBD

*PHOTO BY PAUL ARCH*