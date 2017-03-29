Petaluma Speedway hosts C&H Hunt Wingless Tour Round 3 Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA – March 28, 2017…After a couple weekends sitting idle the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will return to action this Saturday April 1 for round three on the season at the always hooked up and sticky Petaluma Speedway.

This Saturday’s outing will mark the first of three appearances at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds based facility in 2017. In addition to this weekend the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will return to the Petaluma 3/8 mile clay oval on Saturday June 10 and on Saturday August 12 for the annual Soares Classic.

“We look forward to having the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday,” said track announcer, scorer and Hunt Tour voice Ron Lingron. “During the off-season our promoter Rick Faeth and Glad Ent. assumed management of the tour, so we feel there’s a special connection with it here. The first two races have brought lots of excitement and it should be no different on Saturday. It’s always a lot of fun to see the wingless warriors tackle the Petaluma adobe.”

Going into the third round of competition on Saturday Tracy’s Austin Liggett sits atop the standings. Driving the potent Brian Sperry owned No. 51 Liggett captured the most recent tour event on March 11 in Chico and will be a favorite this weekend. He’s also fresh off USAC West Coast Wingless Series win last week in Hanford. “I’m excited to get back in the 51 car at Petaluma Speedway on Saturday,” he commented. “We’ve had a lot of speed the first two events, so hopefully we can end the night in victory lane again.”

Liggett will face stiff competition however, from local favorite Klint Simpson, who ranks second in the standings going into his home track. The Santa Rosa based pilot swept the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour events at Petaluma Speedway last season on way to the championship. Simpson will hope to park Dave Johnson’s No. 32 on the front stretch come Saturday. Sacramento’s Kalib Henry, Troy Degaton and round one winner Cody Spencer of Orangevale round out the top-five going into the weekend.

After some tough luck at the last event Santa Rosa’s Terry Schank Jr. will also be gunning for victory in Petaluma. The veteran sits sixth in points following the first two races and looks to climb the ladder starting this weekend at Petaluma Speedway. More drivers expected to invade the track on Saturday include Angelique Bell, Ryan Souza, Chris Kerr, Thomas Leiby, Brent Steck, Jimmy Christian, Casey McClain, Cody Fendley, Shayna Sylvia, Tim Sherman Jr., Zachary Kavert, Nick Larson, Barry Pries Jr., Brian Grossenheider, Nathan Johnson and many more.

The front gate this Saturday April 1 at Petaluma Speedway will open at 4pm, with hot laps at 5pm and racing scheduled to get underway at 6pm. Adult tickets cost $16, while seniors and kids 6 to 11 will be $12, children five and under are free. The pit gate for competitors opens at noon. A full program of West Coast Race Parts qualifying, heat races, the Santamauro Racing Products dash and Pit Stop USA A-main will all be on tap Saturday.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. Fans are recommended to bring a jacket and warm clothes if you have never been to the Petaluma Speedway, as temperatures usually do chill off once the sun goes down. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

Contingency winners from round two at Silver Dollar Speedway March 11: West Coast Race Parts Fast Time Kalib Henry, LRB Inc. Heat one Brent Steck, SpeedMart Heat two Zachary Kavert, Benic Enterprises Heat three Austin Liggett Santamauro Racing Products Dash Austin Liggett, Davis Motorsports of Reno Hard Charger Buddy Kofoid, TW Racefotos Hard Luck Terry Schank, Air One Hvac Systems first rollover Barry Pries, Pit Stop USA A-main winner Austin Liggett.

Information on the C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour can be found by visiting http://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and clicking on the Hunt Series tab. You can also like the tour on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/?pnref=lhc

C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour is proudly brought to you by C&H Veteran Ent., Hunt Magnetos, Pit Stop USA, West Coast Race Parts, LRB Inc., SpeedMart, Benic Enterprises, Santamauro Racing Products, Davis Motorsports of Reno, Air One Hvac Systems and TW Racefotos.

If you’re interested in joining the 12-race tour as a marketing partner please contact Scott Hall at scotthallracing@gmail.com

Upcoming C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour events-

Saturday April 1: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday April 15: Placerville Speedway

Saturday May 27: Stockton Dirt Track

Saturday June 10: Petaluma Speedway