OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY PR: LUCAS OIL SIGNS ON AS NEW VICTORY LANE SPONSOR

By Tommy Goudge

(March 29, 2017) – Ohsweken, Ontario – Ohsweken Speedway officials are proud to announce a new partnership with Lucas Oil Products Canada Inc. which includes sponsorship of the track’s Victory Lane.

The new agreement began to take shape in November when Ohsweken Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey received an e-mail from Lucas Oil account executive Matt Irvine.

“I have been watching your track for some years now,” stated Irvine in that e-mail. “I have admired how innovative you have been, and how hard you work to bring excitement to your events. Lucas Oil is looking to change things up and move forward with new and exciting partners in racing in Canada.”

“They’ve chosen to come with us, and we are very proud to have them as part of our Ohsweken family,” exclaimed Geoffrey. “To get an e-mail from Lucas Oil was excellent, especially right after telling everyone at our awards banquet that the corporate world would come knocking if we keep things positive!”

Lucas Oil Products began with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas has long been directly involved in the racing industry through sponsorships and event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work and developed a line of high-performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none. With Canadian headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, Lucas Oil Products Canada Inc. can be reached by phone at 888-878-6973, or found online at www.LucasOil.ca

2017 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 22nd season of racing begins on Friday, May 19. The weekly Friday Night Excitement program will include Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more news about Ohsweken Speedway’s 2017 season, and visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule.

TICKETS PLEASE!

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Six Nations Showdown, Northern Summer Nationals, Triple Crown Showdown, and Canadian Sprint Car Nationals are on sale now! Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series schedule since 2007.



