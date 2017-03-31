Selinsgrove Speedway Opener Set For April 8!

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway’s 2017 season opener is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8, featuring the central Pennsylvania 360 sprint cars and the Empire Super Sprint (ESS) series in the Sprint Car Spring Showdown presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Stinger Racing Alcohol.

Joining the 360 sprint cars on the racing card will be the super late models and pro stocks. Track gates will open at 4 p.m. for the speedway’s 55th consecutive season opener.

The 25-lap Sunoco Race Fuels/Stinger Racing Alcohol 360 Sprint Car Showdown will pay $2,500 to win and $300 to start out of a lucrative $13,725.00 purse. 360 sprint car rules from the major sanctioning groups will be permitted for this event, including a minimum 1,475-pound weight rule (car and driver).

“We would like to thank Bruce Insigner at Insinger Performance in Dushore for bringing the Sunoco Race Fuels and Stinger Racing Alcohol title sponsorship to this classic open wheel race,” said speedway general manager Steve Inch. “We’re looking forward to another exciting showdown between the top 360 sprint car drivers in the northeast in the Opener!”

The rain date for the Sprint Car Spring Showdown, if needed, will be 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

In last year’s opener, Cody Keller of Selinsgrove scored the 360 sprint car victory over the stellar 33-car field, while Jeff Rine of Danville and Andrew Shoop of Mifflintown won the super late model and pro stock openers, respectively.

The speedway will hold an open practice session 2-5 p.m. this Saturday, April 1, weather and grounds conditions permitting. Track gates will open at 1 p.m. Practice day pit passes will be $20. Grandstand admission will be free for practice day.

Selinsgrove Raceway Park’s 17th anniversary go kart season opener is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Track gates will open at 11 a.m.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook. The track office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

2017 360 Sprint Car Spring Showdown Purse (with ESS): 1) $2,500 2) $1,400 3) $1,000 4) $700 5) $650 6) $600 7) $575 8) $550 9) $525 10) $500 11) $450 12) $425 13) $400 14) $375 15) $350 16) $325 17-24) $300

Sprint Car Tow: $50

Admission for April 8, 2017: Adult General Admission: $15; Students (12-17 with ID) $7; Kids 11 & Under FREE; Pit Passes $30