Solwold Wins Saturday at Yakima

From Kaleb Hart

April Fool’s Day brought no surprises at Central WA State Fair Raceway as Jason Solwold took home the win in the Summer Thunder Sprint Series and Collen Winebarger took home top honors with the Washington Modified Tour.

On Friday night, Jason Solwold threw a couple of slide jobs at Austen Wheatley, but neither gathered him the lead. On Saturday night, Solwold used the same slide job coming into turn one and out of turn two, but this time it stuck and collected him the lead and his first win of the year with the Summer Thunder Sprint Series. The move came right at the halfway point of the race, as Wheatley led the first fifteen circuits before Solwold took over the top spot. Wheatley held second till late when he was collected up in an incident. Colton Heath and Reece Goetz were the beneficiaries, moving into the second and third spots and collecting podium finishes. Wheatley was quick time. Heat winners were Goetz, Evan Margeson and Garen Linder.

Summer Thunder Sprint Series

Central Washington State Fair Speedway

Yakima, WA

Saturday April 1, 2017

Qualifying: Austen Wheatley 15.030

Heat Race #1: Reece Goetz, Chase Goetz, JJ Hickle, Austen Wheatley, Lawrance Kirkham, Phil DIetz, Cam Smith

Heat Race #2: Evan Margeson, Jason Solwold, Chris Schmelzle, Jared Peterson, Henry Van Dam, Colin Baker

Heat Race #3: Garen Linder, Robbie Price, Colton Heath, Logan Forler, Chance Crum, Luke Didiuk

Feature: Jason Solwold, Heat, R Goetz, Forler, Linder, C Goetz, Hickle, Van Dam, Peterson, Margeson, Schmelzle, Baker, Kirkham, Wheatley, Dietz, Crum, Price, Smith

Lap Leaders – Wheatley 1-15 Solwold 16-30

Triple X Hard Charger – Garen Linder +7 Positions