Thompson’s Auto Group Returns as Title Sponsor of Winged 360 Sprint Cars at Placerville

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (April 3, 2017) — Over the year’s one of the familiar partnerships in Northern California auto racing has been the Thompson’s Auto Group and Placerville Speedway, which continues in 2017 with the company back as title sponsor of the Winged 360 Sprint Cars at the quarter-mile.

“We are definitely excited to have Thompson’s Auto Group continue their long-standing support of Placerville Speedway”, said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “Our history with Thompsons actually goes back to 2001 when I started racing Sprint Cars. Having them back as title sponsor of the Winged Sprint Cars is an important thing for the speedway and we couldn’t be happier. With Red Hawk Casino also returning as the Placerville Speedway title sponsor we are anticipating a great year at the track. Our goal is to make Placerville the place to be on Saturday night’s.”

Thompson’s Auto Group Executive General Manager Jeff Thompson is a lifelong fan of racing and is pleased to continue the company’s relationship with Placerville Speedway, saying, “Growing up, both my mom and dad raced every weekend, so motorsports has always been a huge part of our lives. We have always loved coming to the race track and are amazed by all the loyal fans. Being a part of Placerville Speedway and its unique history is as hometown as it gets. We love this old dirt track.”

The Thompson’s Auto Group Winged 360 Sprint Cars will compete in 15 of the 16 Red Hawk Casino Championship point races this year. Opening night will be this Saturday April 8 and the championship finale takes place on Saturday September 16. One of the more anticipated events during the year will also occur on Saturday June 10, which is designated as “Thompson’s Auto Center Fan Appreciation Day.”

During the day on June 10 a pit party will be held at the track from noon to 3pm, where cars will be on display and drivers will be available for autographs/ meet and greet. More info will be out on the event as we get closer. “This is always a fun thing for all the fans and the racers as well,” said Russell. “We invite everyone to come out and enjoy a great day at the pit party, before attending the races that night.”

More information on Thompson’s Auto Group can be found at http://www.thompsonsauto.com/

To view the full schedule of events for the upcoming 2017 season at Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667.

Join nearly 8200 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2017 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2017 sponsorship opportunities at the office.