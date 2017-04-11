BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY HOSTS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RETURN

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 11, 2017… After rain claimed last week’s race at Tulare, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will make their return to Bakersfield Speedway this Saturday, April 15th. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval” last hosted the traditional 410 sprints on March 12, 2005. The third point race of the season will also feature the IMCA Sport Mods, American Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The pit gate will open at 2:00pm, spectator gates will open at 4:00pm, and racing will start at 6:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

NOTICE TO USAC/CRA COMPETITORS: Bakersfield Speedway has a 95db at 100ft sound rule. Competitors must have a muffler that meets this rule or risk disqualification. Knoxville type can mufflers or cars with turndowns only will not meet the requirements. Cars must have a real muffler.

The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier tires. The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is also the current legal tire with the USAC West Coast, USAC SouthWest, and VRA Sprint Cars. Cars must pass a tech inspection and one-way radios are mandatory for drivers. USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT COMPETITIOR’S FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

Heading into Saturday’s race, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted two USAC/CRA Sprint Car events. “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman won the October 24, 2004 Bakersfield debut for Mark Alexander and the 2005 return for Glenn and Carol Crossno. At press time, “The Demon” Damion Gardner holds the 1-lap qualifying record of 12.356, set on March 12, 2005 and the series win list at Bakersfield Speedway is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Bakersfield, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a thirteen point advantage after winning the April 1st “So Cal Showdown” at Perris. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Scott Sales Company / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, two top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led on the season. “The Demon” has seventy-one USAC/CRA victories and will be looking to add Bakersfield to his resume.

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) is second in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard briefly held the lead before settling for second at the “So Cal Showdown.” At press time, 2011 USAC West Coast Champion has one feature win, two top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led to his credit. Vander Weerd has seven career USAC/CRA victories and will have his sights on adding a Bakersfield 410 triumph to his win list.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) ranks third in the championship point chase. Driving Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer XXX, Swanson ran fourth in the April 1st main event. As this writing goes to press, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, and two top-10 finishes on the season. Jake has one career USAC/CRA win and will be looking to gain valuable points with a victory at Bakersfield Speedway.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) is currently fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the #91R BR Performance owned HD Industries / Frank Baldozier Racing Maxim, Roa led the first six laps before taking third at the “So Cal Showdown.” To date, last year’s USAC West Coast Champion has two top-10 finishes in the campaign and one career USAC/CRA victory. Brody will have his sights on earning the $2,500 payday at Bakersfield.

Mike Spencer (Temecula, California) is fifth in the championship standings. Driving the Gansen Engineering Motorsports #4S Trench Shoring / Ram-Bull Racing Maxim, Spencer ran fifth at Perris Auto Speedway on April 1st. At press time, the five-time champion has two heat race victories and two top-10 finishes on the year. Mike has thirty-seven career USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to move up the standings with a Bakersfield victory.

Currently thirteenth in points, Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Matt McCarthy (Riverside, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Jace Vander Weerd, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Logan Williams, Verne Sweeney, Chris Gansen, “The Flying Peanut” Parker Colston, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, Max Adams, Shannon McQueen, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $18, Senior tickets (65 & older) are $16, Military tickets (with ID) are $16, Kids tickets (12-6) are $8, and Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner.

2017 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

1-Damion Gardner, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

BAKERSFIELD AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-Cory Kruseman.