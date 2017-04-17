NCRA Sprint Car Bandits Ready for a Lone Star Saturday Night

From NCRA

PARK CITY, Ks. (April 17, 2017) – The Texas-based National Championship Racing Association Sprint Car Bandits Series presented by Blaine’s Motor Supply is set to get back into racing action this coming Saturday night (April 22) as the tour heads to Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas for their first of two scheduled appearances for the East Texas speed plant.

Brad Welborn of Princeton, Texas and Justin Melton of Lewisville, Texas have both picked up NCRA SCB victories thus far this season with Melton holding a one point lead over Scott Bogucki of McLaren Vale, South Australia. Zane Lawrence currently sits third in the standings, just 25 points out of the lead, while Chad Wilson, Claud Estes, III, Michael Lang, Dustin Gates, Colby Estes, Michelle Melton and Gary Floyd rounding out the top ten.

Close to thirty drivers are expected to compete for this $2250 to win/$350 to start event and non-qualifiers receive $100.

Pit gates open at 3:00 PM; grandstand gates at 5:00 PM and hot laps starting around 6:45 PM. Grandstand admission is just $17 for adults; $15 for all seniors and military; and kids ages 6-11 just $5. All pit passes are $35.

Lone Star Speedway is located off of I-20 to exit 583, then half mile north, then one mile east. For more race information call the track (903) 986-9731 or check out their official website www.lonestarspeedway.com.

The 2017 season will be the second for the NCRA Sprint Car Bandit Series and information can be found on their official website www.sprintcarbandits.com. More information can be obtained by calling Steve Lang (469) 474-8234.

The National Championship Racing Association was established back in 1971 and currently sanctions 360-ci sprint cars, modifieds, crate late models and mod-lites. To learn more about the NCRA, check out their brand-new website www.racencra.com; their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series or call (316) 755-1781.