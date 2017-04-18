BOSS Kicks Off Season this Saturday at Atomic Speedway

From Ryan Kent

(April 18, 2017) — The Rick’s Trucks and Equipment – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) is set to kick off its 2017 tour this Saturday, April 22nd at the Atomic Speedway just south of Chillicothe, Ohio. This will mark the seventh season of competition for the traditional wingless sprint car series that lays claim to being the last true “outlaw” sprint car series.

Founded in 2011, the tour did not see its first repeat champion until last season when the “Guilford Gasser” Shawn Westerfeld of Guilford, Indiana scored his second consecutive title. However, for 2017, the Hoosier hot shoe has elected to pick and choose his events and does not plan to defend the crown.

This opens the door for a whole host of potential new champions. But two past titlists are already gearing up to attempt to join Westerfeld in the history books as a repeat champ. The inaugural points champion, “The Hustlin Hoosier” Dustin Smith of Russiaville, Indiana and 2014 champ Mike “The Magic Man” Miller of Wapakoneta, Ohio both will return.

On Wednesday, watch for the full release of 18 drivers who have committed to the full 2017 title chase. A points payout of $15,000 in cash and prizes awaits the top 15 in year in points, mostly provided by title sponsor Rick’s Trucks and Equipment of Kenton, Ohio.

Opening night at Atomic Speedway promises to be a thrilling event. In total, four races have been contested to date on the fast, high banked 3/8 mile dirt track with 2 of those 4 being some of the most exciting finishes in the track’s 65 year history. Past winners at Atomic includes California natives Justin Grant and Kody Swanson, Atomic’s own local favorite Todd Kane and defending champion Westerfeld who won the last event there back in September.

This Saturday at Atomic, pit gates will be open for teams all day but the pit area will be cleared and officially opened at 2 pm. General admission gates will open at 4. As always, there are no membership or entry fees at all with BOSS. Mufflers are not required for this event. Methanol is available for sale at the track. Also, TCB Speed will have the official BOSS parts trailer on site. Pill draw for registration will close at 6 pm with hot laps immediately following. Pit passes are $35 for this event but there will be no transponder fee.

For more information on this event, please check out Atomic Speedway’s website at www.atomicspeedway.net

Complete Payout Information:

25 Lap A-Main: 1) $1500, 2) $900, 3) $700, 4) $600, 5) $500, 6) $450, 7) $400, 8) $375, 9) $350, 10) $325, 11) $300, 12) $290, 13) $280, 14) $270, 15) $260, 16) $250, 17) $250, 18) $250, 19) $250, 20) $250.

All cars competing but not making the main event will earn $100

Heat race payouts: 1) $40, 2) $30, 3) $20, 4) $10

Heat race pay is provided by the following sponsors

Heat #1: DRC Chassis of Indianapolis, IN

Heat #2: Lias Tire / American Racer

Heat #3: Hoosier Race Tires

Heat #4: TCB Speed Equipment

Bonus Awards Provided by the following sponsors:

Hard Charger Award $50 – The Bridge Restaurant ; Sidney, Ohio

Hard Luck Award $50 – J F Construction ; Bucyrus, Ohio

Steel Block Award $50 – Cowen Truck Lines ; Perrysville, Ohio

Perseverance Award $50 – All Pro Cylinder Heads ; Johnstown, Ohio

Lucky Pill Draw Award $50 – Apple Metal Polishing ; Eldorodo, Ohio

Sweet Move of the race $25 – McMillin Apiaries ; Wampum, Pennsylvania

Special thanks to additional sponsors who help provide the top 15 points teams tow money which include:

The Blue Room Restaurant ; Kirby, Ohio

Cooley Cabinets ; Greenville, Ohio

Griff’s Racing Engines ; Sandusky, Ohio

FAST Signs ; Dayton, Ohio

Southeast Harley Davidson ; Cleveland, Ohio

Superior Bearing & Supply ; Bradenton, Florida