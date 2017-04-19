URSS Colorado Region 2017 Season Opener Saturday at CMSP

From URSS

(April 19, 2017) — The 2017 United Rebel Sprint Series Colorado Region will kick of this Saturday at ColoradoMotorsportsPark in Byers Colorado. The challenging 3/8’s mile oval will bring out the best of the URSS drivers to battle for points, bragging rights and the trophy. Last season saw a spirited battle between three drivers with the top three by a mere twenty six points.

Defending 2016 Colorado Region Champion Zach Blurton took the title last season by a slime 16 point margin over 2015 National Rookie of the Year Austin Mclean. Blurton used three wins, one runner-up and two sixth place finishes taking the title. Blurton also raced his way to the 2016 Runner Up spot in the URSS Kansas Region and a 4th place finish in the URSS National standings.

Austin Mclean picked up the runner up slot in the Colorado Region with solid top ten runs at all of the Regions races highlighted by one win, two runner-up and two fifth places finishes. The 2015 URSS Rookie of the Year looks to build on his past seasons accomplishments to once again vie for the Championship.

Justin Medlock finished a scant ten points behind Mclean to pick up the third spot last season. Medlock used a string of top ten finishes including picking up his first URSS Region win at the June 25th CMSP race last season along with scoring two runner-ups and a fifth place finish.

Scott Rhoades made the most out of his first year in a Sprint Car by picking up both the 2016 National and Colorado Rookie of the Year titles. Rhoades made the most of his first season by finishing in the top ten four times out of the six regional events cracking the top five on August 25th. Look for Scott to build on his 2016 accomplishments this season as the Colorado Region continues to grow.

Despite sitting out several races with a neck injury Mark Walinder rounds out the top five of the 2016 Region points. The “Ageless Wonder” scored all top ten finishes in the five races he took part in highlighted by a runner up finish in the season opener. Look for the Mighty Quinn Racing team to score some more podium finishes this season.

The URSS Sprint Cars will be on the race card this Saturday night along with the Nesmith Late Models, Sport Mods, Street Stocks and the Xtreme Trucks. Gates open at 5pm with races starting at 7pm. Admission is Adults: $15 – 12 & under: $8 – Military & Seniors (with ID): $13 – and Pit Pass: $30. ColoradoMotorSportsPark is the newest dirt oval track in Colorado, conveniently located at I-70 and exit 322, east of Denver.

For all of your informational needs visit the United Rebel Sprint Series on Facebook or check out the Official URSS website at www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com for schedule updates, rules, race recaps, driver info and much more.

The United Rebel Sprint Series – “Having More Fun Than The Law Should Allow!”