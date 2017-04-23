Randy Martin Triumphs With ASCS Warrior Region at Randolph County Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

MOBERLY, Mo. (April 22, 2017) Having to get towed to the track after his rig left him on the side of the road didn’t seem to slow down California, Missouri’s Randy Martin as the wily veteran netted his 47th career victory with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps; parking his familiar No. 14 machine in Victory Lane at the Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. on Saturday night.

Taking the green from the pole, Martin completed the opening circuit with the lead, but would fall to the runner-up spot for the second rotation as sixth starting, Kyle Bellm, shot to the point through the third and fourth turns.

Caution with six laps complete, the restart saw Martin adjust his line just slightly to return the favor on the RAMS No. 14k. From there, Randy was untouched as Bellm settled for silver. Coming from seventh, Jonathan Cornell placed his No. 28 on the podium for the second time in as many races.

Starting 11th, Austin Alumbaugh came through the pack to finish fourth with Taylor Walton fifth. Tony Bruce, Jr., Danny Thoman, Harold Pohren, J.C. Bland, and Tyler Blank made up the top-ten.

Race Results:

ASCS Warrior Region

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, Mo.

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Impact Signs Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell[3]; 2. 12S-Taylor Walton[4]; 3. 50P-Harold Pohren[1]; 4. 72-Curtis Boyer[6]; 5. 49B-Ben Brown[2]; 6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[5]; 7. 98-J.C. Bland[7]

Impact Awnings Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14K-Kyle Bellm[1]; 2. 27-Danny Thoman[4]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus[6]; 4. 14-Randy Martin[3]; 5. 86-Tony Bruce[5]; (DQ) 75-Tyler Blank[2]…Blank DQ’d for Nose Wing positioned to far forward.

Speedway Motors A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Randy Martin[1]; 2. 14K-Kyle Bellm[6]; 3. 28-Jonathan Cornell[7]; 4. 33-Austin Alumbaugh[11]; 5. 12S-Taylor Walton[3]; 6. 86-Tony Bruce[9]; 7. 27-Danny Thoman[5]; 8. 50P-Harold Pohren[2]; 9. 98-J.C. Bland[12]; 10. 75-Tyler Blank[13]; 11. 49B-Ben Brown[10]; 12. 72-Curtis Boyer[4]; 13. 21-Miles Paulus[8]