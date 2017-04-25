2017 SOD Season Opener @ Crystal Motor Speedway this Saturday

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (April 24, 2017) – The 2017 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP season kicks off this Saturday, April 29, at SOD’s traditional opening show host, Crystal Motor Speedway. The long partnership goes all the way back to SOD’s first season 38 years ago. Crystal owner Ron Flinn has been promoting dirt track races for 40 years now.

2017 promises to be an action-packed, exciting season. Most racers who were part of last year’s SOD “beyond limits” introductory season are returning for 2017. Joining them will be several drivers new to sprint car racing and others from different segments of sprint car racing. SOD’s success in 2016 hasn’t gone unnoticed as sponsor involvement has more than doubled for 2017.

Stevie Irwin and Ryan Ruhl won the two SOD shows at Crystal last year. Unfortunately, Crystal Motor Speedway suffered three of SOD’s five rainouts, but we have asked Mother Nature to be kind to us this season. As a precaution, though, the following Saturday, May 6, has been set as a rain date.

The opener will give racers an opportunity to get a race under their belt before jumping into the first King Engine Bearings King of Michigan race at Hartford Speedway on Friday, May 19. The next day, May 20, the first MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge race takes place at Baer Field Motorsport Park in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for the historic, first-ever dirt show there.

For more information about Crystal Motor Speedway, go to www.crystalmotorspeedway.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CMSpeedway.



To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com. For complete information about all 2017 SOD events, follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive (Fast Masters Sponsor), MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor), and XYZ Machining (Season Sportman & Crew Chief Sponsor). In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), Hepfner Racing Products (HRP), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.