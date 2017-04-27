Non-Wing Double Down Saturday At Waynesfield

From WRP

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio (4/27/17) – Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio will join forces with Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima, Ohio for the Non-Wing Double Down weekend. The Quest Federal Credit Union Non-Wings will run for a $1200 payday at Limaland on Friday and Waynesfield on Saturday. The Satellite Connections UMP Modifieds, Performance Powder Coating AMSA Mini Sprints, Block Insurance Tough Trucks, and Indian Lake Outfitter Compacts will also join Waynesfield’s Saturday program.

Pit side gates swing open at 4PM; grandstands at 5PM. Competitors hit the racing surface at 6PM for hot laps with the first green flag of the night flying at 7PM.

Adult general admission is just $12. Kids aged 11-15 years are admitted for just $6. All young race fans under the age 10 are admitted for free. Pit admission is just $25.

