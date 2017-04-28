Weather Wipes Out Saturday Card at DCRP

From Lonnie Wheatley



DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 28, 2017) – Inclement weather has forced the cancellation of Saturday night’s scheduled Lewis Automotive Night of championship chase action at Dodge City Raceway Park.

A forecast high of just 40 degrees on Saturday along with excessive rain throughout the entire day and evening before turning to snow negates any possibility of racing activity atop the 3/8-mile clay oval.

Racing action will continue at Dodge City Raceway Park next Saturday night, May 6, with the Fifth Annual Modified Stampede featuring a $1,200-to-win main event for the IMCA Modifieds with other action including Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.