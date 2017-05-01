BIGELOW TO BE GUEST SPEAKER AT LITTLE 500 HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY

Anderson, IN – April 28, 2017 – Nine-time Indy 500 starter and Little 500 competitor Tom Bigelow will be the guest speaker at the May 27 Little 500 Induction Ceremony Luncheon. The ceremony will take place the afternoon of the 69th annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM at Anderson Speedway.

Bigelow, who will also serve as Grand Marshal for this year’s race, was originally scheduled to the guest speaker in 2016. A death in the family only days before last year’s induction ceremony forced Bigelow to cancel at the last minute.

The current Winchester, IN resident made nine Indy 500 starts between 1974-82 placing 6th in 1977, which would be his best Indy 500 finish. His Indy Car racing career spanned seventeen seasons between 1968-85 competing in over 100 events with CART and USAC. He finished second on two occasions in 1977 at Texas World Speedway and the Milwaukee Mile for his best Indy Car finishes. He had thirty-nine top ten finishes in this form of racing.

During his career, short track open wheel racing is where he made his mark. He burst onto the scene when he scored the 1969 Houston Astrodome Midget Grand Prix. He claimed the 1984 USAC National Midget championship and 1978 USAC National Sprint Car championship. He was the all-time USAC National Sprint Car Series win leader with 52 career victories until Dave Darland surpassed him in 2014.

Bigelow made two Little 500 starts during his racing career. He made his Little 500 debut in 1965 driving for Merle Heath. He had an impressive run while finishing fourth. He returned in 1992 driving for Harold Wirtjes and finished thirtieth after getting involved in an early-race accident.

As guest speaker, Bigelow will discuss his experiences in the Little 500 as well as the Indy 500.

The “Class of 2017” includes: Urbie Durnwald, Don Mack, and Kenny Wright. All three will be formally inducted permanently into the Little 500 Hall of Fame during the ceremony.

The 28th annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday afternoon May 27. Seating is limited at this year’s luncheon, so advance tickets will be the only way to guarantee a seat. Please order your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to: Little 500 Hall of Fame, 5027 Pearl St., Anderson, IN 46013. Tickets can also be purchased at the Anderson Speedway Box office. For more information please call (765) 642-0206 or (765) 278-8231.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is dedicated to promoting the history and heritage of the Little 500. Your support has helped us honor the wonderful people and traditions of the greatest sprint car race in the world. We are also grateful to our friends at Anderson Speedway, IMPACT Racing, the Little 500 Festival, and Big Joe’s Event Services.