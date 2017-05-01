DISCOUNTED ROOMS AVAILABLE FOR MAJOR EVENTS

by Tommy Goudge

(May 1, 2017) – Ohsweken, Ontario – A limited number of discounted hotel rooms are available for booking at the Best Western Plus Brant Park Inn & Conference Centre for Ohsweken Speedway’s major events in 2017.

Special events at Ohsweken in 2017 include the Triple Crown Showdown on Thursday, August 24, the Northern Summer Nationals on Monday, July 24, the Six Nations Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series on Tuesday, July 25, and the 13th annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals weekend on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to see the full 2017 schedule, and a detailed list of racing divisions and series competing at Ohsweken this season.

The cost of the discounted rooms is $119 per night. The Best Western Plus Brant Park Inn & Conference Centre is located at 19 Holiday Drive in Brantford, Ontario. Call them toll free at 1-877-341-1234, or email reservations@bestwesternbrantford.com, and make sure to mention Ohsweken Speedway! Early booking for these events is recommended as a limited number of rooms are available.

2017 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 22nd season of racing begins on Friday, May 19. The weekly Friday Night Excitement program will include Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more news about Ohsweken Speedway’s 2017 season, and visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule.

TICKETS PLEASE!

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Six Nations Showdown, Northern Summer Nationals, Triple Crown Showdown, and Canadian Sprint Car Nationals are on sale now! Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series schedule since 2007.

Ohsweken Speedway thanks the following partners for their support: Arrow Express, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Renway Energy, Case IH O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Hoosier Tire Canada, EPIC Racewear, McDonald’s Restaurants of Paris & Brantford, Ackland Insurance, Strickland’s GMC, Lucas Oil, Burger Barn, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, Insta-Insulation, Middleport Mechanical, HRW Automotive, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket.