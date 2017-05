From Derek Ewing

Due to continued wet grounds, no drying time this week with low temperatures, the amount of rain today and more in the forecast for Friday, Limaland Motorsports Park has cancelled racing for Friday, May 5, 2017.

Racing returns to Limaland Motorsports Park on Friday, May 12, 2017 with the Modified Mayhem. Featuring the K&N Modifieds, Bud Thunderstocks and the Star Lite Modifieds for their first ever visit to Limaland Motorsports Park.