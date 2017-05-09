Entries sought for Race of Legends at Fremont Speedway

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Saturday, June 3 will be a very special day at Fremont Speedway. Prior to the night’s racing, the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place. Then more memories will be made during the 305 Race of Legends with former sprint car drivers encompassing hundreds of wins and dozens of championships battling on the track.

Drivers are being sought for the Race of Legends. The criteria is drivers have to be 50 years of age or older and can not have raced (except in a previous year’s Race of Legends) during the past 2 years; or be 45 years of age or older and not have raced in the past three years. Those interested in competing should contact Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer at 419-307-4241.

Also, 305 sprint car race teams interested in providing the rides for the Race of Legends should contact Farmer.

Last year Lockbourne, Ohio’s Rodney Duncan, a former staple with the All Star Circuit of Champions, took the lead in the Race of Legends with just six laps to go after a great battle with Benny Bowman and Eric Rankine and drove to his fifth career win at Fremont.

“More than likely this will be our final Race of Legends…at least for the foreseeable future. We’re hoping to bring back some of the legends not only from Fremont Speedway but from the entire region,” Farmer said.

Also in competition on Vision Quest Night will be the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics for the 410 sprints along with the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and McCullough Industries 602 Late Models.

At 3 p.m. the 2017 Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame induction ceremonies will take place. Drivers to be inducted are Jeff Hoffman, Bobby Knoll, Gary Willey and Jack Kraylek; Pioneer inductees Kenny and Jerry Nemire; car owners Lamar Burkin and Ron McComas; builder/mechanics Mike Beechler, Doug Ford and Ken “Red” Root; and supporter/lifetime contributors Ken Smith and Eric Phillips.

For more information about Fremont Speedway go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway