POWRi Midwest Season Opener Weekend

From POWRi

Belleville, IL – This weekend the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will be featured at Jacksonville Speedway in Jacksonville, Illinois Friday night alongside the POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget League and the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League. Saturday, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League will venture to the high-banked “Mighty” Macon Speedway in Macon, Illinois.

Heading into the Midwest Season Opener Weekend, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League saw a repeat winner and a career-first during the Missouri Mid State Midget Nationals Weekend, with Tyler Thomas taking his seventh-career feature win with the League at Valley Speedway, while Tyler Courtney wheeled his way to win number one with the League at the title sponsor-owned, “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” Lucas Oil Speedway.

In most recent POWRi Lucas Oil Division II Midget League competition, repeat winner Tyler Vantoll took the win at Lincoln Speedway on Friday, May 5th holding off Mitchell Davis. Saturday, May 6th, Ryan Probst claimed a career-first at Sycamore Speedway, resisting Tyler Vantoll’s last lap challenge.

The most recent running of the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League saw repeat winners at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Frank Flud and Frank Galusha each took wins making the Fourth Annual Turnpike Challenge, the “Frank” show. Nathan Benson again proves to be the one to beat when it comes to consistency, as the four-time champion is already atop the charts, leading the standings heading into the weekend.

