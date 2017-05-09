WAR SPRINTS SET FOR KC CLASSIC THURSDAY MAY 11

From POWRi Racing

Indianapolis, IN – The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Cars are prepping for the 2017 McCarthy Auto Group KC Classic this Thursday, May 11 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The Lucas Oil ASCS National Winged Sprint Cars will also be in action plus USRA B-Mods.

Clinton Boyles was victorious at the 2016 KC Classic in the JHR #77 machine. A full field of fierce competitors will be in attendance May 11 to run with the WAR Sprints including Boyles, Dustin Morgan, Korey Weyant and many more.

Springfield, Illinois native Korey Weyant currently sits atop the 2017 WAR points board followed by Wyatt Burks, Chris Parkinson, Slater Helt, and Ty Hulsey. Weyant, Boyles, Quinton Benson, and Justin Grant each have one win so far this season.