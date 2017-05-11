Bedford Next Up for the Capitol Renegade URC Series

By Tim Moran

The Fabulous Bedford Speedway is next up on the schedule for the Capitol Renegade United Racing Club Sprint Car Series. In just over 1 week the 360 club will invade the 5/8 mile facility on Friday night May 19th. This will be the one and only visit to the historic facility in 2017.

Last year the club returned to the track after a year off the schedule. Mark Smith took home the top prize over Robbie Stillwaggon and Davie Franek rounding out the top three. With 9 Time URC Champion Curt Michael and Defending URC Champion Davie Franek tied in points look for the 5G and the 28f to be up front all night long and you can never count out drivers such as Robbie Stillwaggon, Adam Carberry, Josh Weller and Troy Betts.

Gates open at 5pm. Warm-Ups are at 7pm and Racing begins at 7:30pm. General Admission is $16, Kids 12 and under are free and pit admission is $28.