ARIZONA SPEEDWAY HOSTS USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CLASH

By Lance Jennings

MAY 17, 2017… This Saturday, May 20th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will invade the Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley, Arizona. Promoted by Jonah Trussel and located within ET Motopark, the “Robert Horne Ford Night” will also feature Sport Mods, Mod Lites, and Bombers. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing at the fast 3/8-mile oval will start at 7:30pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Arizona Speedway and Central Arizona Speedway. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

Since April 13, 2013, twenty-seven USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events have been held at the fast 1/3-mile oval. Four-time champion R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with fifteen victories and the two previous races of the season were claimed by Stevie Sussex and Johnson.

Heading to the eighth point race, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) sits atop the point standings. Racing Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson earned his first win of the year at San Tan Valley on April 29th. At press time, the second generation driver has posted three heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, one semi-main win, one hard charger award, six top-10 finishes, and 40 feature laps led. R.J. will be looking to extend his bid for another championship with his series leading 46th victory this Saturday night.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks second in the SouthWest point chase. Driving the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis scored third in the April 29th main event. To date, the five-time Arizona Sprint Car champion has one feature win, three heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led on the season. “Chargin” Charles is second on the series win list and will have his sights on his sixteenth victory at Arizona Speedway.

Shon Deskins (Phoenix, Arizona) is third in the chase for the championship. Piloting his #20 Spike Chassis / Mesilla Valley Transportation entry, Deskins ran fourth at San Tan Valley after starting ninth. Fresh off an Albuquerque NMMRA win, the veteran driver has six top-10 finishes in the campaign. With one career USAC SouthWest victory, Shon will be looking to add Saturday’s feature at Arizona Speedway to his resume.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) ranks fourth in the championship standings. Starting the year in Mike Burkhart’s #21AZ Pacific Supply RSS, Sussex ran second on April 29th in Jack Yeley’s #2 Oshweken Speedway car. At press time, the two-time Hank Arnold Memorial winner has one feature win, two heat race victories, one hard charger award, five top-10 finishes, and 32 feature laps led. Stevie has been racing in the Midwest on the USAC National tour and it is unknown if he will be in action this Saturday night.

Landon Cling (Tempe, Arizona) sits fifth in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Racing the family owned #54 Cling’s Aerospace Ellis, Cling finished eighth at San Tan Valley after starting eleventh. As this writing goes to press, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has two fast time awards and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Landon will have his sights on his first series victory at Arizona Speedway.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Nick Aiuto, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Chris Bonneau, Andy Reinbold, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Matt Lundy, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Jeff Lowery, Michael Curtis, Cody Sickles, Brent Yarnal, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Brian Hosford, Bobby Marcum, and more.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, just five minutes from Mesa, Arizona. To get to the track, exit Ironwood Drive on US 60, then head four miles south. Adult Tickets are $15, Senior Tickets are $12, Kids Tickets (11 & under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

For more information on the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series, visit www.southwestsprintcars.com, www.usacracing.com, or follow the series on Facebook.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson.

2017 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Dave Darland, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Matt Rossi, 1-Stevie Sussex.

SAN TAN VALLEY SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS:

15-R.J. Johnson, 5-Charles Davis Jr., 3-Stevie Sussex, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Mike Martin, 1-Josh Pelkey, 1-Chris Windom.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: