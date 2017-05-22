Bernal Captures 50th Win Under USAC Banner at Thunderbowl Raceway

From DPN

INDIANAPOLIS (May 22, 2017) – Saturday’s victory at Thunderbowl Raceway marks a milestone for Hollister, California native, Ryan Bernal, after capturing his 50th feature win under the USAC (United States Auto Club) banner.

“After 5 straight DNF’s (Did Not Finish) it felt good to get the monkey off my back,” said Bernal. “Getting a win at the Thunderbowl is hard enough, but it was cool that it also happened to be my 50th combined USAC win. The last several weeks have been tough, with just one rough finish after another, so we needed this win.”

Bernal’s full-time team, Phulps Motorsports, has been on hiatus to regroup and restructure. In the meantime, Bernal has filled those dates aboard the Josh Ford Motorsports (JFM) No.73 midget, non-wing sprint car, and winged sprint car.

“I’m pumped to get JFM another win,” said Bernal. “I’ve driven for them a lot, and I’m grateful they help me out when I need a ride. Josh, Keith, and Tom Ford are great people. Jimmy May is a good friend of mine, and I’m happy I got my 50th USAC win with these guys. They’re a fun group, and I’m glad they let me drive for them.”

Bernal qualified 10th with a lap time of 16.845 seconds. He would start on the pole of the heat race and win. Starting from the 9th position in the feature, Bernal would round turn four on the high side, taking the race lead as the white flag was displayed. Bernal would make one more circuit around the 3/8–mile to collect his 50th feature win with the United States Auto Club sanctioning body.

Bernal will be back in the Phulps Motorsports No.56 May 27th, at Stockton Dirt Track, for round five with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour series.

Ryan Bernal would like to thank the following sponsors: 4 Alarm Promotions, Smith Precision, DMI, FK Rod Ends, Wilwood Breaks, STIDA.com, Keizer Wheels, and Bell Helmets