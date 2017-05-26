Caleb Armstrong Claims Second Pole at the Little 500

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ANDERSON, Ind. (May 25, 2017) – For the second consecutive year Caleb Armstrong will lead the field to the green flag during the Pay Less Little 500. Armstrong won the pole position for the second year in a row during Thursday’s first round of qualifications. Armstrong’s four lap time of 15.164 seconds edged out Kyle Hamilton for the pole by one hundredth of a second.

Armstrong will share the front row for Saturday’s event with Hamilton and defending champion Kody Swanson. The top 15 qualifiers are locked into Saturday’s Little 500 while positions 16-33 can requalify on Friday.

High profile Little 500 rookies Tony Stewart and Ken Schrader also made their first qualifying efforts for the race on Thursday. Stewart ended up 18th while Schrader was 21st.

69th Pay Less Little 500

Anderson Speedway

Anderson, IN

Friday May 25, 2017

First Round Qualifying (Top 15 qualifiers locked in to Saturday’s Little 500)

Pos. Car # – Driver, Lap 1, Lap 2, Lap 3, Lap 4, Time

1. 7c – Caleb Amrstrong, 11.383, 11.228, 11.296, 11.257, 45.164

2. 5 – Kyle Hamilton, 11.571, 11.298, 11.156, 11.149, 45.174

3. 4 – Kody Swanson, 11.584, 11.317, 11.232, 11.150, 45.283

4. 4 – CJ Leary, 11.404, 11.324, 11.322, 11.377, 45.427

5. 7 – Jacob Wilson, 11.410, 11.370, 11.379, 11.316, 45.475

6. 16 – Austin Nemire, 11.440, 11.354, 11.292, 11.394, 45.480

7. 3 – Jerry Coons Jr., 11.475, 11.336, 11.365, 11.334, 45.510

8. 22A – Bobby Santos III, 11.637, 11.423, 11.328, 11.257, 45.645

9. 5g – Chris Windom, 11.647, 11.422, 11.324, 11.301, 45.694

10. 27 – Brian Gerster, 11.523, 11.345, 11.368, 11.464, 45.700

11. 8 – Chris Neuenschwander, 11.671, 11.420, 11.331, 11.326, 45.748

12. 59 – Scott Hampton, 11.755, 11.438, 11.337, 11.228, 45.758

13. 51 – Russ Gamester, 11.544, 11.403, 11.429, 11.393, 45.769

14. 4 – Shane Cottle, 11.616, 11.515, 11.465, 11.432, 46.028

15. 88 – Jimmy McCune, 11.575, 11.531, 11.493, 11.474, 46.073

16. 12 – Nick Hamilton, 11.605, 11.521, 11.487, 11.503, 46.116

17. 26 – Aaron Pierce, 11.707, 11.521, 11.510, 11.462, 46.200

18. 69 – Tony Stewart, 11.640, 11.546, 11.617, 11.405, 46.208

19. 18 – Travis Welpott, 11.704, 11.589, 11.518, 11.516, 46.327

20. 20 – Shane Hollingsworth, 11.776, 11.568, 11.581, 11.464, 46.389

21. 99 – Kenny Schrader, 11.745, 11.550, 11.533, 11.571, 46.399

22. 31 – Don Hamilton, 11.983, 11.653, 11.421, 11.366, 46.423

23. 55 – Shane Butler, 11.821, 11.628, 11.577, 11.501, 46.527

24. 1 – Davey Hamilton Jr., 11.840, 11.674, 11.645, 11.461, 46.620

25. 44 – Brian Tyler, 11.795, 11.608, 11.662, 11.600, 46.665

26. 71 – Brian Vaughn, 11.918, 11.672, 11.596, 11.585, 46.771

27. 0 – Doug Dietsch, 11.797, 11.757, 11.742, 11.664, 46.960

28. 2 – Issac Chapple, 11.863, 11.782, 11.756, 11.722, 47.123

29. 4 – Donnie Adams, 11.934, 11.861, 11.769, 11.704, 47.268

30. 9 – Jason Fuller, 11.931, 11.712, 11.986, 11.741, 47.370

31. 64 – Tyler Roahrig, 12.035, 11.938, 11.777, 11.752, 47.502

32. 68 – Mickey Kempgens, 12.145, 12.041, 11.935, 11.754, 47.875

33. 27 – Chris Jagger, 11.937, 12.043, 11.827, 12.129, 47.936

34. 45 – Mark Hall, 12.183, 12.121, 12.039, 12.195, 48.538

35. 5 – Dameron Taylor, 12.755, 12.449, 12.405, 12.487, 50.096

36. 97 – Grant Thormeier, 12.802, 13.035, 12.820, 12.850, 51.507

37. 14 – Doug Fitzwater, 13.038, 12.833, 13.102, 12.942, 51.915

38. 11 – Tom Patterson, 12.516, 12.338, 12.218, 12.440, 49.512