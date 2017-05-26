FAST vs. OSCS battle heads north to Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (May 25, 2017) – The battle for the State of Ohio sprint car title heads north to Fremont Speedway Saturday, May 27. The stars of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprints Series presented by Ohio Logistics will take on the teams from the Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS) in a $5,000-to-win 40-lap feature at “The Track That Action Built.”

The first installment of the “North vs. South” sprint car battle took place May 13 at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio with Indiana’s Brandon Wimmer – piloting long time Atomic Speedway competitor John Shewbrooks’ sprint car – taking the win over FAST point leader DJ Foos who opened the FAST series season with a win in at AtticaRacewayPark in April.

Mother Nature has not been kind to the teams chasing the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Championship 410 Sprint Series title as five of the eight scheduled events have fallen victim to rain including the double-header that was planned last weekend at AtticaRacewayPark and Fremont Speedway.

“The FAST teams are eager to defend their home turf Saturday. The banter that takes place in this FAST verses OSCS deal has been a lot of fun. It shows how committed the race teams are to showcase the incredible talent we have in Ohio and how passionate the fans are,” said Rich Farmer, FAST President.

Foos has increased his lead in the FAST point standings to 20 over Tiffin, Ohio’s Duane Zablocki and by 24 points over Sandusky, Ohio’s Chris Andrews. Napoleon, Ohio’s Tyler Gunn and Genoa, Ohio’s Brian Lay round out the top five in FAST points. Sixth through 13th in points are Shawn Valenti of Fostoria, Ohio, who scored his first 410 sprint win last Sunday against Sprint On Dirt competition at Baer Field Motorsports Park, FAST rookie of the year candidate Britton, Michigan’s Dan McCarron, veteran Fremont, Ohio driver Jody Keegan; four time and defending FAST champion Byron Reed of Monclova, Ohio; Hermitage, Pennsylvania’s Adam Kekich; Dalton, Ohio’s Lee Jacobs; Fremont, Ohio’s Stuart Brubaker; and Wooster, Ohio’s Trey Jacobs.

Coming into Saturday’s Fremont FAST event, six time track champion Reed, who scored a win on Fremont’s opening night, leads the track’s points over Rob Chaney, Zablocki, Gunn, Phil Gressman, Andrews, Thomas Meseraull, Brubaker, Jared Horstman and Lay.

The Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and McCullough Industries 602 Late Models will also be in competition Saturday at Fremont Speedway on Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating Night. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with racing under way at 7 p.m.

